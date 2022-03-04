2021 Toyota Venza

$55,498 + taxes & licensing 3 , 8 5 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8642423

8642423 Stock #: P0024

P0024 VIN: JTEAAAAHXMJ055837

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P0024

Mileage 3,857 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS COOLED SEATS Split rear bench Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Exterior Roof Rails Aluminum Wheels Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: V Tires: Profile: 55 Interior Trip Computer remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Driver seat memory Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter WIRELESS CHARGING Mobile hotspot internet access Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 9 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Trim Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Premium Audio Navigation Park Assist Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control One 12V DC power outlet Surround Audio Wheel Width: 7 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Wheel Diameter: 19 Simulated wood/metal-look door trim Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Leatherette seat upholstery Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: JBL Chrome aluminum rims LED Lights Rear Hip Room: 1,148 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,445 mm Fuel Capacity: 57 L Tires: Width: 225 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,458 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Rear Leg Room: 960 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.4 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 991 mm Diameter of tires: 19.0" Blind Spot Detection Overall Width: 1,854 mm Front Head Room: 980 mm Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm Wheelbase: 2,690 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 5.9 L/100 km Overall height: 1,674 mm Overall Length: 4,740 mm Front Hip Room: 1,382 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Manual child safety locks Lithium ion motor battery Proximity remote trunk release Hands Free Power Liftgate Gross vehicle weight: 2,232 kg Lane Keep Assist Curb weight: 1,765 kg Leatherette/metal-look center console trim Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30 Black w/metal-look accents grille Lane Departure Warning: Active Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry LED low/high beam projector beam headlights 4 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring Remote Engine Start -Keyfob and Smart Device Wi-Fi Forward Collision Mitigation : Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0 Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation Safety Connect (Connected Services by Toyota) Dash Trim : Leatherette/Metal-Look Rear Collision Mitigation : Rear Cross Traffic Braking (ICS) Intelligent Clearance Sonar Front and Rear Reverse Sensing System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.