2021 Toyota Venza
XLE - Cooled Seats - Premium Audio
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
3,857KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8642423
- Stock #: P0024
- VIN: JTEAAAAHXMJ055837
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 3,857 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to elevate your life with the luxurious and sleek 2021 Venza. This 2021 Toyota Venza is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This 2021 Venza is timeless SUV that was built to elevate your commute with a refined exterior and luxurious interior. More than a luxury SUV, this Venza is more efficient, safer and entertaining than any previous hybrid SUV. All that, plus the next generation of Toyota's hybrid technology means this 2021 Venza Hybrid is a reflection of your very best self. This low mileage SUV has just 3,857 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 219HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Venza's trim level is XLE. Upgrading to this Venza XLE is a great choice as it comes with larger aluminum wheels, heated and ventilated front seats wrapped in premium SofTex material, a massive 12.3 inch color touchscreen that features navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM, a wireless charging pad and a premium JBL 9 speaker audio system! This very well equipped SUV also features a power rear liftgate, remote engine start, a 60/40 split rear seat, LED headlamps, a power driver seat and a heated leather steering wheel. Additional safety features inlcude Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 that comes with lane keeping assist and lane departure warning, forward and rear collision warning with parking assist sensors plus blind spot detection and rear cross-traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $336.13 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Remote power door locks
Heated Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
COOLED SEATS
Split rear bench
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 55
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
WIRELESS CHARGING
Mobile hotspot internet access
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 9
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
4 door
Premium Audio
Navigation
Park Assist
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
One 12V DC power outlet
Surround Audio
Wheel Width: 7
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Wheel Diameter: 19
Simulated wood/metal-look door trim
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Leatherette seat upholstery
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: JBL
Chrome aluminum rims
LED Lights
Rear Hip Room: 1,148 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,445 mm
Fuel Capacity: 57 L
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,458 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Leg Room: 960 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.4 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 991 mm
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Blind Spot Detection
Overall Width: 1,854 mm
Front Head Room: 980 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm
Wheelbase: 2,690 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 5.9 L/100 km
Overall height: 1,674 mm
Overall Length: 4,740 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,382 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Manual child safety locks
Lithium ion motor battery
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Gross vehicle weight: 2,232 kg
Lane Keep Assist
Curb weight: 1,765 kg
Leatherette/metal-look center console trim
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Black w/metal-look accents grille
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Remote Engine Start -Keyfob and Smart Device
Wi-Fi
Forward Collision Mitigation : Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Safety Connect (Connected Services by Toyota)
Dash Trim : Leatherette/Metal-Look
Rear Collision Mitigation : Rear Cross Traffic Braking
(ICS) Intelligent Clearance Sonar Front and Rear Reverse Sensing System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
