2021 Volkswagen Atlas

$47,998 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 1 , 5 8 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10016337

10016337 Stock #: L0011

L0011 VIN: 1V2BR2CA3MC500509

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour PYRITE SILVER METALLIC

Interior Colour Titan Black / Quarzit

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # L0011

Mileage 41,582 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS Cooled Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Interior Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Remote Engine Start Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Driver seat memory Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback WIRELESS CHARGING Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Aluminum Wheels Power Liftgate Cornering Lights Body-coloured bumpers ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 50 Tires: Speed Rating: T Black grille w/chrome accents Mechanical Trailer Hitch Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Deep Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Overhead console: Mini Rain sensing front wipers Piano black center console trim Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Audio system security Trim Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Park Distance Control Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control 50-50 Third Row Seat Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Memorized Settings for 3 drivers Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim Simulated wood/metal-look door trim Video Monitor Location: Front Wheel Diameter: 20 Self-leveling headlights Rear heat ducts with separate controls Leather/piano black steering wheel trim Silver aluminum rims Rear Leg Room: 955 mm Front Head Room: 1,019 mm Tires: Width: 255 mm Diameter of tires: 20.0" Overall height: 1,780 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.9 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 74 L Fuel Consumption: City: 14.6 L/100 km Remote CD changer in glove box Front Leg Room: 1,058 mm Rear Head Room: 1,004 mm Curb weight: 2,093 kg Rear Shoulder Room: 1,544 mm Power child safety locks Overall Width: 1,990 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,563 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,730 kg Proximity remote trunk release Hands Free Power Liftgate Overall Length: 5,097 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Max cargo capacity : 2,741 L 3rd Row Head Room : 972 mm 3rd Row Leg Room: 856 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room : 1,395 mm Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry LED low/high beam projector beam headlights 4 USB ports Park Distance Control front and rear reverse sensing system App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay/MirrorLink) mirroring Panoramic Express Open/Close Glass Sunroof Front Seat Type : Sport bucket Rear Collision Warning : Rear Traffic Alert Wheelbase : 2,980 mm Front Assist Autonomous Emergency Braking Forward Collision Mitigation : Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking) SiriusXM with 360L AM/FM/Satellite Radio SiriusXM with 360L Satellite Radio 120v Ac Power Outlet : 1

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.