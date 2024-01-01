$22,998+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Golf
Highline - Sunroof - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$22,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
94,540KM
VIN 3VWG57AU6MM016990
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0743A
- Mileage 94,540 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Lane Keeping Assist, Heated Seats, Android Auto!
The versatile and practical 2021 Volkswagen Golf is arguably the smartest choice for a new economical family compact. This 2021 Volkswagen Golf is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Seven generations of successful models has brought this 2021 Volkswagen Golf as close to perfection as any vehicle can get. Ultimately refined, comfortable and highly versatile, this Volkswagen Golf is the rational and obvious choice for a new economical, stylish family compact that delivers on all promises of being a perfect everyday vehicle.This hatchback has 94,540 kms. It's deep black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Golf's trim level is Highline. Upgrade to this Golf Highline and you'll get treated to a long list of premium features that include unique aluminum wheels, a power sunroof with sunshade, proximity keyless entry and push button start, leatherette heated comfort seats, Climatronic climate control, LED brake lights, fully automatic headlamps, front fog lights and a 6 speaker stereo with an 8 inch touchscreen and navigation, App-Connect smart phone connectivity, Bluetooth streaming audio, a leather wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, a rear view camera, lane keep assist, lane departure warning and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Lane Keeping Assist, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Leatherette Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $160.77 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Leatherette Seats
Interior
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Halogen Headlights
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 45
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Lane Keeping Assist
Comfort
Climate Control
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Convenience
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Piano black center console trim
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Security
Audio system security
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Vehicle Emissions: SULEV II
Wheel Width: 7
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Express open/close glass sunroof
Leatherette seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Silver aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.5 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.2 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,370 mm
Front Head Room: 964 mm
Rear Leg Room: 903 mm
Rear Head Room: 967 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,840 kg
Wheelbase: 2,631 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall Width: 1,799 mm
Curb weight: 1,366 kg
SiriusXM
Overall height: 1,477 mm
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
1 USB port
Overall Length: 4,258 mm
App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay/MirrorLink) mirroring
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Forward Collision Mitigation : Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking)
Rear Collision Mitigation : Rear Traffic Alert
Max cargo capacity: 708 L
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
