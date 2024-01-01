$26,550+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Jetta
GLI - Navigation - Premium Audio
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$26,550
+ taxes & licensing
Used
74,789KM
VIN 3VW6T7BU5MM026653
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tornado Red w/ Black Roof
- Interior Colour Titan Black / Yellow
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L0053
- Mileage 74,789 KM
Vehicle Description
Performance Suspension, Navigation, Premium Audio, Volkswagen Digital Cockpit, Cooled Seats!
This 2021 Volkswagen Jetta is a mild mannered, competent, comfortable family sedan that aims to please. This 2021 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Redesigned. Not over designed. Rather than adding needless flash, the Jetta has been redesigned for a tasteful, more premium look and feel. One quick glance is all it takes to appreciate the result. Its sporty. Its sleek. It makes a statement without screaming. The overall effect stands out anywhere. Its roomy and well finished interior provides the best of comforts and will help keep this elegant sedan ageless and beautiful for many years to come.This sedan has 74,789 kms. It's tornado red w/ black roof in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Jetta's trim level is GLI. This Volkswagen Jetta GLI ups the performance capabilities to deliver a thrilling ride. Features include a powerful 228 horsepower engine, a sport tuned suspension, a mechanical limited slip differential, power sunroof with sunshade, LED brake lights, a Beats premium audio system with a 8 inch touchscreen display and 8 speakers, SiriusXM, App-Connect, satellite navigation, heated and ventilated front sport seats with power driver adjustment, dual zone climate control, wireless charging, a leather sport steering wheel, leather seat trim, a rear view camera and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Performance Suspension, Navigation, Premium Audio, Volkswagen Digital Cockpit, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $172.95 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Mechanical
Limited Slip Differential
Performance Suspension
Interior
Navigation
WIRELESS CHARGING
Media / Nav / Comm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Led Headlights
SiriusXM
App Connect
Volkswagen Digital Cockpit
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
