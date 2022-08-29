$37,998+ tax & licensing
$37,998
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Jetta
GLI - Navigation - Premium Audio
Location
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
26,201KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9071320
- Stock #: P0142
- VIN: 3VW5T7BU5MM037311
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure Gray w/ Black Roof
- Interior Colour Titan Black / Yellow
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 26,201 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2021 Volkswagen Jetta and its crisp detailed exterior lines will remain ageless. This 2021 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Redesigned. Not over designed. Rather than adding needless flash, the Jetta has been redesigned for a tasteful, more premium look and feel. One quick glance is all it takes to appreciate the result. Its sporty. Its sleek. It makes a statement without screaming. The overall effect stands out anywhere. Its roomy and well finished interior provides the best of comforts and will help keep this elegant sedan ageless and beautiful for many years to come.This sedan has 26,201 kms. It's pure gray w/ black roof in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Jetta's trim level is GLI. This Volkswagen Jetta GLI ups the performance capabilities to deliver a thrilling ride. Features include a powerful 228 horsepower engine, a sport tuned suspension, a mechanical limited slip differential, power sunroof with sunshade, LED brake lights, a Beats premium audio system with a 8 inch touchscreen display and 8 speakers, SiriusXM, App-Connect, satellite navigation, heated and ventilated front sport seats with power driver adjustment, dual zone climate control, wireless charging, a leather sport steering wheel, leather seat trim, a rear view camera and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Performance Suspension, Navigation, Premium Audio, Volkswagen Digital Cockpit, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $230.14 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Cooled Seats
Sunroof
Limited Slip Differential
Performance Suspension
Aluminum Wheels
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
WIRELESS CHARGING
Premium Audio
Navigation
Led Headlights
SiriusXM
App Connect
Volkswagen Digital Cockpit
