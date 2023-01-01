Menu
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

45,622 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

Highline 4MOTION - Sunroof

Location

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

45,622KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10118103
  • Stock #: U0769
  • VIN: 3VV4B7AX0MM009656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,622 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate!

The VW Tiguan aces real-world utility with its excellent outward vision, comfortable interior, and supreme on road capabilities. This 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The weekend warrior! As one of the most minimalist styled crossover SUVs, this Tiguan is the winner of elegance in its competition. Crisp lines, a luxurious ride quality and the largest interior within its class give this Tiguan the high marks as the leader of the crossover SUV segment.This SUV has 45,622 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Tiguan's trim level is Highline 4MOTION. This range topping Tiguan Highline comes fully loaded with unique alloy wheels, a premium Fender audio system, panoramic sunroof, satellite navigation, a heated leather steering wheel and heated leather seats, forward collision warning, and autonomous emergency braking. It also includes blind spot detection, chrome exterior trim, a 8 inch touchscreen display, App-Connect smartphone integration Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and streaming audio, distance pacing w/traffic stop-go cruise, remote keyless entry, 360 camera, lane departure warning and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel

Safety

Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera

