2021 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline 4MOTION - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
Used
85,918KM
VIN 3VV4B7AXXMM158043
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Stone Blue
- Interior Colour Black / Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0787A
- Mileage 85,918 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate!
This 2021 Tiguan splits the difference between a compact crossover and full size SUV, allowing for plenty of room and comfort while maintaining a manageable footprint and elegant style. This 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The weekend warrior! As one of the most minimalist styled crossover SUVs, this Tiguan is the winner of elegance in its competition. Crisp lines, a luxurious ride quality and the largest interior within its class give this Tiguan the high marks as the leader of the crossover SUV segment.This SUV has 85,918 kms. It's stone blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Highline 4MOTION. This range topping Tiguan Highline comes fully loaded with unique alloy wheels, a premium Fender audio system, panoramic sunroof, satellite navigation, a heated leather steering wheel and heated leather seats, forward collision warning, and autonomous emergency braking. It also includes blind spot detection, chrome exterior trim, a 8 inch touchscreen display, App-Connect smartphone integration Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and streaming audio, distance pacing w/traffic stop-go cruise, remote keyless entry, 360 camera, lane departure warning and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $195.73 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Roof Rails
Power Liftgate
Chrome Grille
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 9
Window grid and roof mount antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Premium Audio
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Surround Audio
Wheel Width: 7
Three 12V DC power outlets
Leatherette steering wheel trim
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Piano black dash trim
Piano black door trim
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Self-leveling headlights
Heated windshield washer jets and wiper park
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Wheelbase: 2,790 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Capacity: 62 L
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.0 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.6 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 959 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,448 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,300 kg
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Curb weight: 1,735 kg
Rear Leg Room: 983 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,417 mm
Overall Width: 1,839 mm
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Fender
Front Head Room: 970 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,022 mm
360 Camera
Overall height: 1,685 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
3 USB ports
Park Distance Control front and rear reverse sensing system
Rear Collision Mitigation : Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
Overall Length: 4,702 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,081 L
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Forward Collision Mitigation : Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking)
Exterior Parking Camera Front Area View 360
Exterior Parking Camera Left Area View 360
Exterior Parking Camera Right Area View 360
Wireless App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay/Mirrorlink) Wireless Mirroring
Remote Engine Start : Remote start
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan