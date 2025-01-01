Menu
<b>Navigation, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Apple CarPlay!</b><br> <br> For a compact crossover SUV, this Volkswagen Tiguan offers a very comfortable and roomy interior, crafted with high quality standards and excellent materials. This 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Nepean. <br> <br>The weekend warrior! As one of the most minimalist styled crossover SUVs, this Tiguan is the winner of elegance in its competition. Crisp lines, a luxurious ride quality and the largest interior within its class give this Tiguan the high marks as the leader of the crossover SUV segment.This SUV has 64,206 kms. Its platinum gray metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=c3Vy6eqh5eL4pG4vdoCI0vwZizbN1C9T target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our Tiguans trim level is Comfortline 4MOTION. This compact and fully capable Volkswagen Tiguan is loaded with forward collision warning and autonomous emergency braking, unique alloy wheels, blind spot detection, heated front comfort seats, chrome exterior trim, a 6 speaker audio system with a 8 inch touchscreen display, App-Connect smartphone integration with satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and streaming audio, remote keyless entry, cruise control, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Streaming Audio. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44 target=_blank>https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$167.77</b> with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If youre looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you cant find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and well be happy to find it for you. If youre in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

64,206 KM

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline 4MOTION - Navigation

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline 4MOTION - Navigation

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-3331

Contact Seller

Used
64,206KM
VIN 3VV2B7AX3MM155668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26-0066A
  • Mileage 64,206 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Rear View Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio

Safety

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
TOUCHSCREEN

Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen

4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331

