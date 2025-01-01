$23,998+ taxes & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline 4MOTION - Navigation
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline 4MOTION - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$23,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
64,206KM
VIN 3VV2B7AX3MM155668
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-0066A
- Mileage 64,206 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Apple CarPlay!
For a compact crossover SUV, this Volkswagen Tiguan offers a very comfortable and roomy interior, crafted with high quality standards and excellent materials. This 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The weekend warrior! As one of the most minimalist styled crossover SUVs, this Tiguan is the winner of elegance in its competition. Crisp lines, a luxurious ride quality and the largest interior within its class give this Tiguan the high marks as the leader of the crossover SUV segment.This SUV has 64,206 kms. It's platinum gray metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Comfortline 4MOTION. This compact and fully capable Volkswagen Tiguan is loaded with forward collision warning and autonomous emergency braking, unique alloy wheels, blind spot detection, heated front comfort seats, chrome exterior trim, a 6 speaker audio system with a 8 inch touchscreen display, App-Connect smartphone integration with satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and streaming audio, remote keyless entry, cruise control, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Streaming Audio.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $167.77 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
TOUCHSCREEN
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan