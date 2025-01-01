$36,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Audi Q5
Sportback Progressiv - Sunroof - Navigation
2022 Audi Q5
Sportback Progressiv - Sunroof - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$36,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
79,216KM
VIN WA14AAFY6N2114219
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Quantum Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,216 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay!
Get lost in the endlessly comfortable and spacious interior of this 2022 Audi Q5 Sportback. This 2022 Audi Q5 Sportback is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
For luxury SUV buyers who are big on style and technology, this 2022 Audi Q5 Sportback is a handsome choice with plenty to like. This vehicle looks good, treats occupants right, and won't seem out of place at the valet stand. This Q5 Sportback applies the brand's luxury pedigree to the compact-crossover template, and features an impeccably-built cabin with upscale features, impressive ergonomics, and a tranquil ride quality. Overall, this Audi Q5 Sportback promotes a stately image and delivers a posh driving experience.This SUV has 79,216 kms. It's quantum gray in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 261HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Q5 Sportback's trim level is Progressiv. This Progressiv trim adds a lot of luxury with a dual row sunroof, navigation, a heated leather steering wheel, driver memory settings, aluminum interior trim, automatic high beams, and front and rear parking sensors. This SUV is more than a simple family vehicle with luxury features like heated leather bucket seats with contrast stitching, a leather steering wheel, proximity key with push button start, proximity cargo access, and voice activated LCD touchscreen infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay. The style continues on the exterior with a dual tailpipe, aluminum alloy wheels, programmable LED lighting, fog lamps, and perimeter lights. Drive in confident safety with lane departure warning, blind spot monitor, and a back up camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $258.65 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Get lost in the endlessly comfortable and spacious interior of this 2022 Audi Q5 Sportback. This 2022 Audi Q5 Sportback is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
For luxury SUV buyers who are big on style and technology, this 2022 Audi Q5 Sportback is a handsome choice with plenty to like. This vehicle looks good, treats occupants right, and won't seem out of place at the valet stand. This Q5 Sportback applies the brand's luxury pedigree to the compact-crossover template, and features an impeccably-built cabin with upscale features, impressive ergonomics, and a tranquil ride quality. Overall, this Audi Q5 Sportback promotes a stately image and delivers a posh driving experience.This SUV has 79,216 kms. It's quantum gray in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 261HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Q5 Sportback's trim level is Progressiv. This Progressiv trim adds a lot of luxury with a dual row sunroof, navigation, a heated leather steering wheel, driver memory settings, aluminum interior trim, automatic high beams, and front and rear parking sensors. This SUV is more than a simple family vehicle with luxury features like heated leather bucket seats with contrast stitching, a leather steering wheel, proximity key with push button start, proximity cargo access, and voice activated LCD touchscreen infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay. The style continues on the exterior with a dual tailpipe, aluminum alloy wheels, programmable LED lighting, fog lamps, and perimeter lights. Drive in confident safety with lane departure warning, blind spot monitor, and a back up camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $258.65 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Selective service internet access
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Exterior
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Cornering Lights
Front fog/driving lights
Rear fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Metal-look grille
Safety
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Forward Collision Mitigation
Lane Keep Assist
Comfort
Climate Control
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Overhead console: Mini
Rain sensing front wipers
Aluminum center console trim
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Apple CarPlay
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Multi-link front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Surround Audio
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Wheel Diameter: 19
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Aluminum dash trim
Aluminum door trim
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Self-leveling headlights
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Silver aluminum rims
LED Lights
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Rear Head Room: 998 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.4 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Max cargo capacity: 1,360 L
Rear Leg Room: 960 mm
Overall Width: 1,892 mm
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Blind Spot Detection
Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.3 L/100 km
Gross vehicle weight: 2,475 kg
Front Shoulder Room: 1,466 mm
Front Head Room: 965 mm
Power child safety locks
Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 5.9 s
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,434 mm
Overall height: 1,661 mm
Overall Length: 4,689 mm
Curb weight: 1,795 kg
SiriusXM
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Front and rear reverse sensing system
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
Audi Connect Security and Assistance
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Rear Collision Mitigation : Audi pre sense rear
Wheelbase: 2,819 mm
Audi Smartphone Interface w/Wireless Apple CarPlay Wireless Mirroring
Forward Collision Mitigation : Audi pre sense city
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Electric Motor Battery Type : Lithium ion (Li-ion)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2018 Cadillac XT5 Luxury AWD LUXURY, AWD, SUNROOF, REMOTE START 75,451 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline 4MOTION - Power Liftgate 0 $19,076 + tax & lic
2024 Chevrolet Traverse 0 $55,076 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
$36,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2022 Audi Q5