$27,887+ taxes & licensing
2022 Buick Encore GX
Essence - Leather Seats
2022 Buick Encore GX
Essence - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$27,887
+ taxes & licensing
Used
32,050KM
VIN KL4MMGSL9NB025104
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U1148
- Mileage 32,050 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Leather Seats!
Compare at $28724 - Our Price is just $27887!
The refined and stylish design of the 2022 Buick Encore is sure to leave a lasting impression on all who see it. This 2022 Buick Encore GX is for sale today.
With a fresh new look, an impressive powertrain, and an incredible list of modern features, this 2022 Buick Encore GX is more than just a boring compact SUV. It offers unique exterior styling with a sporty and fresh look, while remaining elegant and refined. The drivetrain provides a more engaging driving experience, while managing to be even more fuel efficient and the interior offers a supportive driving experience. No matter where you're headed, the Encore GX is sure to get you there in style!This low mileage SUV has just 32,050 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 1.3L 3 Cylinder Engine.
Our Encore GX's trim level is Essence. Make an even bolder expression of style in this Encore GX Essence with premium leather seats, dual zone climate control, premium LED headlights, remote keyless entry and remote engine start, an 8 inch touchscreen that is paired with wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, SiriusXM radio and GM OnStar capability. Additional features include Buick Driver Confidence package that includes automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, front pedestrian braking, a following distance indicator, leather wrapped steering wheel, unique aluminum wheels, a power rear liftgate, power front seats, cruise control plus so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Leather Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Compare at $28724 - Our Price is just $27887!
The refined and stylish design of the 2022 Buick Encore is sure to leave a lasting impression on all who see it. This 2022 Buick Encore GX is for sale today.
With a fresh new look, an impressive powertrain, and an incredible list of modern features, this 2022 Buick Encore GX is more than just a boring compact SUV. It offers unique exterior styling with a sporty and fresh look, while remaining elegant and refined. The drivetrain provides a more engaging driving experience, while managing to be even more fuel efficient and the interior offers a supportive driving experience. No matter where you're headed, the Encore GX is sure to get you there in style!This low mileage SUV has just 32,050 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 1.3L 3 Cylinder Engine.
Our Encore GX's trim level is Essence. Make an even bolder expression of style in this Encore GX Essence with premium leather seats, dual zone climate control, premium LED headlights, remote keyless entry and remote engine start, an 8 inch touchscreen that is paired with wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, SiriusXM radio and GM OnStar capability. Additional features include Buick Driver Confidence package that includes automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, front pedestrian braking, a following distance indicator, leather wrapped steering wheel, unique aluminum wheels, a power rear liftgate, power front seats, cruise control plus so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Leather Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Glass, deep-tinted
Windshield, solar absorbing
Door handles, body-colour with chrome strips
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
Wiper, rear intermittent
Mechanical jack with tools
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Tail lamps, LED
Headlamps, LED
Fog lamps, front, LED
Tire, compact spare 16" (40.3 cm), located under cargo floor
Door pillar trim, blackout
Mouldings, upper side window, chrome roofline and gloss Black beltline
Shutters, front lower grille, active front
Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake lamp
Tires, 225/55R18 all-season, blackwall
Fascia, front and rear (Not available with (GFC) Sport Touring Package.)
Bumper, front with chrome accents (Replaced with (VHU) front sport bumper when (GFC) Sport Touring Package is ordered.)
Bumper, rear with chrome accents (Replaced with (VPS) rear sport bumper when (GFC) Sport Touring Package is ordered.)
Mouldings, bodyside, Black Carbon Metallic (Not available with (GFC) Sport Touring Package. Replaced with (BRP) Dark Anderson Silver Metallic bodyside mouldings when (GP5) White Frost Tricoat exterior colour is ordered.)
Seating
Leather Seats
Interior
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Air filtration system
universal home remote
COMPASS DISPLAY
Map pocket, driver seatback
Console, floor, with armrest
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Door sill plate cover, front
Glovebox, dual
Lighting, interior, dimming instrument panel cluster
Shift knob, satin silver and chrome
Steering column, tilt and telescopic, adjustable
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
Seatback, front passenger flat-folding
Sensor, cabin humidity
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy
Lighting, rear cargo compartment lamp
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered, sliding
Armrest, rear centre
Power outlet, 120-volt, located on the rear of centre console
QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of acoustically enhanced windshield and side glass, along with numerous noise cancelling acoustic treatments to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Buick Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way power lumbar
Engine air filtration monitor
Headrests, 2-way adjustable, up/down, driver and front passenger
Key system, 2 keys
Knee bolster, driver and front passenger
Lighting, interior, overhead courtesy dual reading lamp
Map pocket, front passenger seatback, lateral mesh
In-Vehicle Air Ionizer
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming (Replaced with (DRZ) Rear Camera Mirror when (CWM) Convenience Package is ordered.)
Seat, rear 40/60 split-bench, folding (60 percent on passenger side)
Memory settings recalls 2 "driver" presets for 8-way power driver seat and outside mirrors
Assist handle with coat hook, front passenger
AUX heater, electric, heating/defroster
Cargo security cover, rear, stowable under rear cargo load floor
HVAC duct, underneath rear right-passenger seat
USB charging ports, 2 (1 USB Type-A, 1 USB Type-C), charging only
Seat adjuster, front passenger 8-way power with 2-way manual recline
Air conditioning, refrigerant, low GWP
Driver Information Centre enhanced, 4.2" diagonal multi-colour display, includes tachometer, speedometer, trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature, oil life monitor, battery and compass
Defogger, rear-window, electric,
Assist handles, rear outboard,
Safety
Onstar
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Following Distance Indicator
StabiliTrak, stability control system
Door locks, rear child security
Horn, dual note tone
Seat belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Airbag, Passenger Sensing System, sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
Daytime Running Lamps, Signature LED
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) for child restraint seats, second row, 2 lower anchors for outboard seating positions only, 3 top tether anchors for all 3 seating positions
Tire Fill Alert (Does not monitor spare tire.)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System, manual learn (Does not monitor spare tire.)
Airbags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact and head-curtain for front and rear seating positions
Seat belt, 3-point, driver with load limiter and pretensioners, height adjustable
Seat belt, 3-point, front passenger with load limiter and pretensioners, height adjustable
Comfort
Climate Control
Power Options
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Antenna, roof-mounted
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system, enhanced performance with amplifier
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Mechanical
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Steering, power, variable effort, electric
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Coolant protection, engine
Capless Fuel Fill
Keyless start, push button
Brake, electronic parking
Axle, 3.17 final drive ratio
Brake lining wear indicator
Engine control, stop/start system
Brakes, front and rear, electric
Engine control, stop/start system disable switch, non-latching
GVWR, 4409 lbs. (2000 kg)
Engine, ECOTEC 1.3L Turbo (GM-estimated 155 hp [115 kW] @ 5,600 rpm / 174 lb-ft torque [236 Nm] @ 1,600 rpm FWD/AWD models)
Driver shift control, tap-up/tap-down on shifter
All-wheel drive with Driver Mode Selector
Trailering provisions includes 4-wire electrical harness and 4-pin sealed connector
Fuel system, electronic, returnless
Additional Features
Led Headlights
SiriusXM
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
$27,887
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2022 Buick Encore GX