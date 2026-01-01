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2022 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4dr RS
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4dr RS
Location
Kia on Hunt Club
350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5
613-688-6000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
75,355KM
VIN 2GNAXWEV4N6147287
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P3100
- Mileage 75,355 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Tracker System
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Trailer Sway Control
Perimeter/approach lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Convenience
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Compression Ratio: 10.00 To 1
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Seat upholstery: cloth
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 72 months/160,000km
Fuel economy city: 9.4L/100 km
Ramp breakover angle: 17 deg
Rear cargo: power liftgate
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Towing capacity: 680kg (1,499lbs)
GVWR: 2,100kg (4,630lbs)
Fuel economy highway: 8.0L/100 km
Departure angle: 23 deg
Approach angle: 15 deg
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Passenger volume: 2,897L (102.3 cu.ft.)
Auto high-beam headlights
Engine displacement: 1.5 L
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Configurable
Wheel size: 19
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Emergency communication system: OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Turn-by-turn navigation directions: OnStar Turn-by-Turn Navigation
Blind spot: Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert warning
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear headroom: 978mm (38.5)
Front headroom: 1,016mm (40.0)
Drive type: all-wheel
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Exterior parking camera rear: Rear Vision Camera yes
Ground clearance (min): 175mm (6.9)
Horsepower: 170hp @ 5,600RPM
Torque: 203 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM
Rear shoulder room: 1,410mm (55.5)
Exterior height: 1,661mm (65.4)
Engine torque: 203 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 73.9mm x 86.4mm (2.91 x 3.40)
Curb weight: 1,578kg (3,479lbs)
Wheelbase: 2,725mm (107.3)
Front legroom: 1,039mm (40.9)
Rear legroom: 1,013mm (39.9)
Front hiproom: 1,377mm (54.2)
Rear hiproom: 1,313mm (51.7)
Front shoulder room: 1,453mm (57.2)
Exterior length: 4,651mm (183.1)
Exterior body width: 1,844mm (72.6)
Fuel tank capacity: 59.1L
Lane departure: Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning active
Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Alert warning
Forward collision: Forward Collision Alert with Automatic Emergency Braking mitigation
Maintenance warranty: 24 months/24,000km
Fuel economy combined: 8.8L/100 km
Turning radius: 6.4m (20.8')
Front tires: 235/50HR19.0
Rear tires: 235/50HR19.0
Appearance: analog
Premium audio system: Chevrolet Infotainment 3
Engine litres: 1.5L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Parking sensors: Front and Rear Park Assist front and rear
Internet access capable: Wi-Fi Hotspot capable
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 846 L (30 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,810 L (64 cu.ft.)
Hybrid electric powertrain type: none
Hybrid system combined power torque: none
Electric motor horsepower: none
Hybrid system net power: none
Electric motor 1 torque: none
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Kia on Hunt Club
350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5
Call Dealer
613-688-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Kia on Hunt Club
613-688-6000
2022 Chevrolet Equinox