$45,998+ tax & licensing
2022 Dodge Durango
GT - Leather Seats - Power Liftgate
2022 Dodge Durango
GT - Leather Seats - Power Liftgate
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$45,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
33,827KM
VIN 1C4RDJDG7NC196534
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHITE KNUCKLE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,827 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Memory Seats, Remote Start, Heated Seats!
Amazing suspension, a roomy, comfortable interior, and awesome motors from the Dodge line, the Dodge Durango is ready to roll. This 2022 Dodge Durango is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Filled with impressive standard features, this family friendly 2022 Dodge Durango is a surprising and adventurous SUV. Versatile as they come, you can manage any road you find in comfort and style, while effortlessly leading the pack in this Dodge Durango. For a capable, impressive, and versatile family SUV that can still climb mountains, this Dodge Durango is ready for your family's next big adventure.This SUV has 33,827 kms. It's white knuckle in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Durango's trim level is GT. This GT offers more than a drivetrain upgrade, featuring a power liftgate, leather seats with extended leather upholstery, memory settings, and remote start. With a heated steering wheel and heated seats keeping your cabin comfy and cozy while your Uconnect 4 system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay plays all your favorite tunes, every drive is a refreshing experience in this Durango. Remote keyless entry and rain sensing wipers provide a high level of convenience in this SUV. Parking sensors, blind spot detection, and a rear view camera help you drive this full size SUV in the tightest parking lots, while fog lamps and aluminum wheels offer tons of style. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Memory Seats, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RDJDG7NC196534.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $321.56 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Garage door transmitter
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Split rear bench
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Fog Lamps
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Safety
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
4 door
Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Monitoring
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
50-50 Third Row Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Tumble forward rear seats
Turn signal in mirrors
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Memorized Settings including audio
Wheel Diameter: 20
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Simulated suede/leather seat upholstery
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 265 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,410 mm
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
3rd Row Head Room: 960 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.6 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.7 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 93 L
Rear Leg Room: 981 mm
UConnect
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,465 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Gross vehicle weight: 2,948 kg
Front Head Room: 1,013 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,011 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,486 mm
Overall Length: 5,101 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,410 L
Manual child safety locks
Front Leg Room: 1,025 mm
Wheelbase: 3,042 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,449 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,281 mm
Curb weight: 2,261 kg
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
ParkSense rear reverse sensing system
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Path Detection
3rd Row Leg Room : 850 mm
3rd Row Hip Room : 1,077 mm
Overall Width : 2,172 mm
Overall height: 1,851 mm
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
Dash Trim : Leatherette/Metal-Look
Remote Engine Start : Remote start
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Email Myers Automotive Group
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
$45,998
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2022 Dodge Durango