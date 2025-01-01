$29,688+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Bronco Sport
Outer Banks 4X4
Location
Dilawri Chrysler
370 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5
613-801-0278
$29,688
+ taxes & licensing
Used
57,077KM
VIN 3FMCR9C69NRD62497
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour VELOCITY BLUE M
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A1049
- Mileage 57,077 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Tracker System
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers
Front fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Convenience
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Turning radius: 5.7m (18.7')
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel tank capacity: 61.0L
Number of valves: 12
Ramp breakover angle: 18 deg
Parking sensors: rear
Approach angle: 22 deg
Compression ratio: 11.00 to 1
Fuel economy highway: 8.4L/100 km
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs)
GVWR: 2,100kg (4,630lbs)
Departure angle: 30 deg
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Rear tires: 225/60HR18.0
Front tires: 225/60HR18.0
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Engine displacement: 1.5 L
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Configurable
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Fuel economy city: 9.3L/100 km
Rear shoulder room: 1,412mm (55.6)
Horsepower: 181hp @ 6,000RPM
Wheelbase: 2,670mm (105.1)
Cylinder configuration: I-3
Front hiproom: 1,402mm (55.2)
Rear hiproom: 1,356mm (53.4)
Front shoulder room: 1,455mm (57.3)
Ground clearance (min): 198mm (7.8)
Exterior body width: 1,887mm (74.3)
Fuel economy combined: 8.9L/100 km
Exterior height: 1,783mm (70.2)
Front legroom: 1,077mm (42.4)
Rear legroom: 937mm (36.9)
Rear headroom: 1,059mm (41.7)
Forward collision: Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) mitigation
Internet access capable: FordPass Connect 4G
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Alert active
Rear collision: Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert warning
Appearance: digital/analog
Front headroom: 1,054mm (41.5)
Torque: 190 lb.-ft. @ 3,000RPM
Engine torque: 190 lb.-ft. @ 3,000RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 84.1mm x 89.9mm (3.31 x 3.54)
Engine litres: 1.5L
Passenger volume: 2,993L (105.7 cu.ft.)
Curb weight: 1,568kg (3,457lbs)
Exterior length: 4,387mm (172.7)
Seat Upholstery: cloth/leather
Blind spot: Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) warning
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 920 L (32 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,846 L (65 cu.ft.)
Smart device integration: SYNC 3 AppLink/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
