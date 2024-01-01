$48,248+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Mustang
GT - Aluminum Wheels - LED Lights
2022 Ford Mustang
GT - Aluminum Wheels - LED Lights
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$48,248
+ taxes & licensing
Used
7,428KM
VIN 1FA6P8CF3N5109587
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grabber Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # P0375
- Mileage 7,428 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-Pilot360, LED Lights, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert!
Ford has manufactured an attractive, strong and nimble sports car that is aimed to lure a legion of new fans with this Mustang. This 2022 Ford Mustang is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This Ford Mustang takes styling cues from the past, while looking deep into the future with a perfect blend of retro and modern styling. A performance car through and through, this Mustang offers responsive driving dynamics, a comfortable ride and endless smiles by the mile. It's easy to see why the Ford Mustang is still a true American icon. This low mileage coupe has just 7,428 kms. It's grabber blue metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 450HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Mustang's trim level is GT. This Mustang GT provides adrenaline pumping power thanks to it upgraded drivetrain. It also comes loaded with signature LED lights, an Integral Link independent rear suspension, stainless steel exhaust tips, a front lip spoiler, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, and Ford Co-Pilot360. Additional features include stylish aluminum wheels, front fog lights, 4G Wi-Fi, a proximity key with push button start, wireless streaming audio, rear parking sensors, a 50-50 split folding rear bench seat, power front seats plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-pilot360, Led Lights, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Proximity Key, Blind Spot Detection.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FA6P8CF3N5109587.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $314.29 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
2 door
Aluminum Wheels
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Mobile hotspot internet access
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Convenience
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Headlights off auto delay
Cupholders: Front
Floor mats: Carpet front
Rain sensing front wipers
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Additional Features
Park Assist
Sync
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Rear door type: Trunk
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear spoiler: Lip
Wheel Diameter: 18
Aluminum dash trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Leather/aluminum shift knob trim
Tires: Speed Rating: W
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Leather/aluminum steering wheel trim
Clock: In-radio display
LED Lights
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Fuel Capacity: 61 L
Wheelbase: 2,720 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Front Shoulder Room: 1,430 mm
Front Head Room: 955 mm
Blind Spot Detection
Front Hip Room: 1,394 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 16.2 L/100 km
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,326 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.0 L/100 km
Rear Hip Room: 1,204 mm
Overall Width: 1,915 mm
Max cargo capacity: 382 L
Front Leg Room: 1,130 mm
Rear Leg Room: 777 mm
Overall Length: 4,783 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Overall height: 1,382 mm
Rear Head Room: 884 mm
Curb weight: 1,681 kg
911 Assist
AppLink
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Rear reverse sensing system
Forward Collision Mitigation : Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360
Rear Collision Warning : Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
$48,248
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2022 Ford Mustang