2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E
Premium - Sunroof - Power Liftgate
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E
Premium - Sunroof - Power Liftgate
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
Used
57,879KM
VIN 3FMTK3SU6NMA47462
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PB0715A
- Mileage 57,879 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Navigation!
Its modern design, sleek and muscular curves, expertly crafted interior and intuitive features are just a sample of the alluring elements. This 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The iconic Mustang name is taking a step into the future with this new Mustang Mach-E. With a design inspired by classic lines and aggressive stance of the legendary pony car, this Mustang Mach-E turns heads while lowering your gas bill. On top of the incredible design, this Mustang offers true performance, practical cargo space, and cutting edge technology to keep you comfortable and connected.This SUV has 57,879 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Mustang Mach-E's trim level is Premium. The joy of driving is revitalized with this Mustang Mach-E Premium as it comes loaded with a huge touch screen infotainment system featuring a premium Bang & Olufsen sound system, SYNC 4 with an enhanced navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Ford Co-Pilot360 and unique aluminum wheels. Additional upscale features include a massive sunroof, power rear liftgate, ActiveX power seats, a heated steering wheel, fully automatic LED lighting, adaptive cruise control with steering assist, Fords E-Latch keyless entry system, blind spot detection, lane keep assist, forward collision warning with evasion assist, 360 camera with parking sensors, FordPass Connect mobile hotspot and advanced software updates for quick and easy wireless upgrades that enhance quality, capability and convenience! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Navigation, Sync 4, Lane Keep Assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FMTK3SU6NMA47462.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
4G LTE
SYNC 4
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E