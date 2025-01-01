$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
Limited SLT - Low Mileage
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
Limited SLT - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
35,265KM
VIN 3GTU9DED4NG209271
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,265 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Sharper, more capable, intelligent, and innovative, this Pro Grade GMC Sierra 1500 is unlike any truck in its class. This 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited is for sale today.
This GMC Sierra 1500 Limited stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with it's outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. You'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing GMC Sierra 1500! This low mileage 4X4 pickup has just 35,265 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Sierra 1500 Limited's trim level is SLT. Upgrading to this Sierra 1500 SLT is an excellent choice as it comes loaded with leather seats, aluminum wheels, remote engine start, LED cargo box lighting, a large 8 inch touchscreen display paired with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, bluetooth streaming audio and is 4G LTE capable. Additional features include a leather wrapped steering wheel, power-adjustable side mirrors, remote keyless entry with push button start, HD rear vision camera, StabiliTrak, signature LED lighting, 10-way power seats, a CornerStep rear bumper and a GMC ProGrade trailering system for added convenience.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2022 GMC Sierra 1500