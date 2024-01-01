$31,998+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Accord
Sedan Sport - Sunroof - Premium Audio
2022 Honda Accord
Sedan Sport - Sunroof - Premium Audio
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$31,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
64,911KM
VIN 1HGCV1F38NA802272
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sonic Grey Pearl
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,911 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Premium Audio, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Android Auto!
With chiseled styling and a engaging driving experience, the 2022 Honda Accord is as unique as you. This 2022 Honda Accord Sedan is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The award winning 2022 Honda Accord makes a bold statement thanks to its stylish and sculpted body. Meant to inspire and reach beyond simple achievements, the 2022 Honda Accord offers a dynamic ride, with plenty of technology that will easily keep you connected with all friends and family. Whether it's a peaceful weekend getaway, hauling kids to soccer or getting into the office early, this luxurious Honda Accord is ready to do it in style. This sedan has 64,911 kms. It's sonic grey pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 192HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Accord Sedan's trim level is Sport. This Sport offers a more peppy drive that is further enhanced with a sunroof, premium audio, and a heated steering wheel. With heated seats making every drive cozy, this Accord is an easy choice for a family sedan. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay ensure the infotainment system is always perfect while remote start and proximity keys add a healthy dose of convenience. This Accord aims to help you stay safe with Honda Sensing that includes distance pacing cruise, automatic braking, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, driver alertness monitoring, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Premium Audio, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $223.69 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Dark chrome grille
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Lane Keep Assist
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Android Auto
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Premium Audio
Blind Spot Monitoring
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Rear door type: Trunk
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Rear spoiler: Lip
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Wheel Diameter: 19
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Wheel Width: 8.5
Cloth/leatherette seat upholstery
Tires: Profile: 40
Clock: In-radio display
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,398 mm
Overall height: 1,450 mm
Max Cargo Capacity: 473 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.8 L/100 km
Front Shoulder Room: 1,481 mm
Rear Head Room: 944 mm
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Curb weight: 1,484 kg
Front Hip Room: 1,405 mm
Overall Width: 1,862 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,026 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.1 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 953 mm
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Fuel Capacity: 56 L
Front Leg Room: 1,075 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,980 kg
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
HondaLink
Wheelbase: 2,830 mm
Overall Length: 4,882 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,436 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Automatic Braking
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
