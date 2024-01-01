Menu
Dilawri Jeep Dodge Chrysler Ram takes pride in providing you with a great automotive buying experience and an ongoing service relationship. No credit? New credit? Bad credit or Good credit? We finance all our vehicles OAC. Cant find what your looking for? To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.dilawrichrysler.com/chrysler-jeep-dodge-ram-dealer-ottawa/finance-cars Let us find you the perfect vehicle. Call us today (613)523-9951 or stop by the dealership. We are located at 370 West Hunt Club rd. Ottawa, ON K2E 1A5 and online at www.dilawrichrysler.com

2022 Honda Civic

33,581 KM

Details Description Features

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Civic

Touring CVT

2022 Honda Civic

Touring CVT

Location

Dilawri Chrysler

370 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-801-0278

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
33,581KM
VIN 2HGFE1F97NH006826

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,581 KM

Vehicle Description

Dilawri Jeep Dodge Chrysler Ram takes pride in providing you with a great automotive buying experience and an ongoing service relationship. No credit? New credit? Bad credit or Good credit? We finance all our vehicles OAC. Can't find what your looking for? To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.dilawrichrysler.com/chrysler-jeep-dodge-ram-dealer-ottawa/finance-cars Let us find you the perfect vehicle. Call us today (613)523-9951 or stop by the dealership. We are located at 370 West Hunt Club rd. Ottawa, ON K2E 1A5 and online at www.dilawrichrysler.com

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Front fog lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Trim

Leather upholstery

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Media / Nav / Comm

turn-by-turn navigation directions

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Seat upholstery: leather
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel economy highway: 6.1L/100 km
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Turning radius: 5.8m (19.0')
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Compression ratio: 10.30 to 1
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Fuel economy city: 7.6L/100 km
Passenger volume: 2,735L (96.6 cu.ft.)
Speakers: 12
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Fuel tank capacity: 46.9L
Auto high-beam headlights
Engine displacement: 1.5 L
Configurable
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
Rear headroom: 942mm (37.1)
Speaker type: Bose
Emergency communication system: HondaLink Assist
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth HandsFreeLink
Remote engine start: keyfob
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Traffic sign information
Parking sensors: front and rear
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Front legroom: 1,074mm (42.3)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Engine bore x stroke: 73.0mm x 89.5mm (2.87 x 3.52)
Exterior body width: 1,801mm (70.9)
Front hiproom: 1,380mm (54.3)
Rear legroom: 950mm (37.4)
Rear shoulder room: 1,422mm (56.0)
Front shoulder room: 1,447mm (57.0)
Fuel economy combined: 6.9L/100 km
Horsepower: 180hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 180hp @ 6,000RPM
Front tires: 235/40WR18.0
Rear tires: 235/40WR18.0
Exterior height: 1,415mm (55.7)
Front headroom: 956mm (37.6)
Exterior length: 4,655mm (183.3)
Blind spot: Blind Spot Information (BSI) System warning
Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow
Navigation system: Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System
Internet access capable: Wi-Fi Hotspot
Rear collision: Cross Traffic Monitor warning
Curb weight: 1,371kg (3,023lbs)
Primary LCD size: 9.0
Appearance: digital/analog
Engine litres: 1.5L
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) w/Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) active
Torque: 177 lb.-ft. @ 1,700RPM
Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking (CMBS) with Cross Traffic Monitor mitigation
Engine torque: 177 lb.-ft. @ 1,700RPM
Wheelbase: 2,735mm (107.7)
Rear hiproom: 1,243mm (48.9)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Moonroof sunshade: manual
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 408 L (14 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 408 L (14 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dilawri Chrysler

Dilawri Chrysler

370 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-801-XXXX

613-801-0278

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Dilawri Chrysler

613-801-0278

2022 Honda Civic