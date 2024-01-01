$38,498+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda CR-V
Black Edition - Sunroof - Leather Seats
2022 Honda CR-V
Black Edition - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$38,498
+ taxes & licensing
Used
12,705KM
VIN 2HKRW2H92NH226846
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0383
- Mileage 12,705 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Memory Seats, Power Liftgate!
Whether you're in the concrete jungle or remote mountain campsite, this 2022 Honda CR-V is ready to conquer all types of adventures with you. This 2022 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This stylish 2022 Honda CR-V has a spacious interior and car-like handling that captivates anyone who gets behind the wheel. With its smooth lines and sleek exterior, this gorgeous CR-V has no problem turning heads at every corner. Whether you're a thrift-store enthusiast, or a backcountry trail warrior with all of the camping gear, this practical 2022 CR-V has got you covered! This low mileage SUV has just 12,705 kms. It's platinum white pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 190HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CR-V's trim level is Black Edition. This Black Edition has special seats, black exterior accents, and some aggressive styling to really make an impression. This CR-V is equipped with a gorgeous sunroof and luxurious heated leather seats for an incredible experience every time you slide behind your wheel. You get a remote that controls your sunroof, power liftgate, and power windows for ultimate convenience along with memory seats. Other additions include a heated steering wheel, Honda LaneWatch, and fog lamps. This midsize SUV is ready to make memories with your family, featuring an incredible infotainment system with Navigation, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay, this CR-V is always here to help. That assistance carries to the active safety suite complete with lane keep assist, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, blind spot monitoring, automatic braking, and a driver alertness monitor. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Memory Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $250.77 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Interior
Tachometer
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Dark chrome grille
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Lane Keep Assist
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Simulated wood center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 9
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Simulated wood dash trim
Simulated wood door trim
Wheel Diameter: 19
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/piano black steering wheel trim
Front Shoulder Room: 1,470 mm
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,400 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.7 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.4 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Front Leg Room: 1,050 mm
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm
Fuel Capacity: 53 L
Rear Head Room: 974 mm
Overall Width: 1,855 mm
Wheelbase: 2,660 mm
Black aluminum rims
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Rear Hip Room: 1,257 mm
Overall height: 1,689 mm
Leather/piano black shift knob trim
Manual child safety locks
HondaLink
Curb weight: 1,641 kg
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Gross vehicle weight: 2,150 kg
Front Head Room: 961 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,025 mm
Overall Length: 4,626 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,146 L
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
4 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV50
Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Automatic Braking
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Rear Collision Warning : Cross Traffic Monitor
Remote Engine Start : Remote start - keyfob and smart device (subscription required)
HondaLink Security (3-year free trial)
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
2022 Honda CR-V