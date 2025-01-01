$39,998+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Odyssey
Touring - Cooled Seats - Navigation
2022 Honda Odyssey
Touring - Cooled Seats - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$39,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
83,476KM
VIN 5FNRL6H83NB503574
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,476 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio System!
Ready for your next family outing, the Honda Odyssey has impressive handling and plenty of performance, with a feature rich cabin that keeps up with your family, and all of their actives. The Honda Odyssey has been the forefront of family minivans for some time now, and this 2022 Odyssey shows you why, by excelling in every metric you can think of. This 2022 Honda Odyssey is more than a minivan, it's the next member of your family.This van has 83,476 kms. It's platinum white pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Odyssey's trim level is Touring. This Odyssey Touring has a seemingly endless list of premium features with cooled front seats, premium audio system, rear entertainment system with media streaming, blind spot information system, hands free power liftgate, wireless charging, Wi-Fi, rain sensing wipers, 115V power outlet, ambient interior lighting, CabinTalk PA system, CabinWatch rear seat monitor, How Much Farther app, navigation, power sliding rear doors, and Honda LaneWatch right side camera. This Odyssey is equipped with an active safety suite that includes lane keep assist with adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation with forward collision mitigation, and road departure mitigation. Other features include a power sunroof, heated power front seats, memory driver seat and side mirrors, heated steering wheel, remote start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, CabinControl app, SiriusXM, HD Radio, and Siri EyesFree. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio System, Rear Entertainment System, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $279.62 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Seating
Leather Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
MEMORY SEAT
Cooled Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Interior
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
WIRELESS CHARGING
Mobile hotspot internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Black grille w/chrome accents
Media / Nav / Comm
TV
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Lane Keep Assist
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Trailing arm rear suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Rear Entertainment System
Radio data system
Premium audio system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
DVD-Audio
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Digital Audio Input
Multi-source Rear Audio System
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Surround Audio
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
60-40 Third Row Seat
Turn signal in mirrors
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Wheel Diameter: 19
Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Express open/close glass sunroof
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Audio/Video Remote Control
Video Monitor Location: Front and rear
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Seatback storage: 4
Left rear passenger door type: Power sliding
Right rear passenger door type: Power sliding
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Total Number of Speakers: 11
Clock: In-radio display
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Rear Head Room: 995 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.2 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 983 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.5 L/100 km
3rd Row Head Room: 973 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Capacity: 74 L
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Rear Hip Room: 1,646 mm
Overall Width: 1,994 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,040 mm
Wheelbase: 3,000 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,229 mm
Manual child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 2,730 kg
Rear Leg Room: 1,038 mm
HondaLink
Proximity remote trunk release
Video player with Blu-ray and digital media
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Curb weight: 2,084 kg
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,564 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Lane Departure Warning: Active
3rd Row Leg Room: 967 mm
Overall height: 1,767 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,525 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,603 mm
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Front and rear reverse sensing system
4 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Hands Free Liftgate
Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
120v Ac Power Outlet : 2
Max cargo capacity: 3,973 L
Overall Length: 5,213 mm
Front Hip Room : 1,229 mm
Remote Engine Start : Remote start
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
LED Low/High Beam Reflector Headlights
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
2022 Honda Odyssey