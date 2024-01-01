$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Pilot
Touring 8 Passenger - Cooled Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
22,177KM
Used
VIN 5FNYF6H90NB505407
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 22,177 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Rear Seat Entertainment!
As big on cargo space as it is on style, this 2022 Honda Pilot is more than an SUV, it's how your family achieves their goals. This 2022 Honda Pilot is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
With a highly flexible interior, extremely comfortable ride, and loads of active safety features, this 2022 Honda Pilot should easily be your top choice. The interior of this Honda Pilot surrounds you and your passengers in sophistication thanks to its ergonomic design and soft-touch materials. Along with its impressive interior is a sleek and muscular body with sculpted exterior lines and modern fascia. If your family needs a new driving partner that's steeped in refinement, look no further than this stunning 2022 Honda Pilot.This low mileage SUV has just 22,177 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Pilot's trim level is Touring 8 Passenger. Heated and cooled leather seats create a truly luxurious cabin in this road trip ready Touring Pilot topped off with a beautiful sunroof. The infotainment system complete with navigation, Android Auto, premium audio, wi-fi, and Apple CarPlay extends to the passengers with a rear seat entertainment system that has a multimedia display, wireless headphones, and the How much Farther app to keep the restless family entertained for those long hauls. Driver memory settings, proximity keys, proximity power cargo access, rain sensing wipers, and remote operated windows and sunroof provide incredible convenience while lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, distance pacing cruise, Honda LaneWatch, parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, and a rear view camera make sure you stay safe. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Rear Seat Entertainment, Premium Audio, Memory Seats.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Automatic Braking
2022 Honda Pilot