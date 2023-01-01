Menu
2022 Hyundai Elantra

12,757 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

Essential - Heated Seats

Essential - Heated Seats

Location

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

12,757KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10404564
  • Stock #: L275
  • VIN: KMHLM4AG1NU316796

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 12,757 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry!

This forward thinking Elantra is bringing back the family sedan segment with stunning style. This 2022 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This 2022 Elantra was made to be the sharpest compact sedan on the road. With tons of technology packed into the spacious and comfortable interior, along with bold and edgy styling inside and out, this family sedan makes the unexpected your daily driver. This low mileage sedan has just 12,757 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Elantra's trim level is Essential. This Essential Elantra comes with heated power seats for comfort while voice activated, touch screen infotainment including wireless connectivity with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth keeps you connected. Aluminum wheels and gorgeous styling make sure you stand out in a crowd while heated power side mirrors, remote keyless entry, and a rear view camera make every day easier. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Touch Screen, Power Seat.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Power Options

POWER SEAT

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Touch Screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

