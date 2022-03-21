2022 Hyundai Elantra

$32,998 + taxes & licensing 1 7 , 0 3 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8785664

8785664 Stock #: P0066

P0066 VIN: KMHLM4AG8NU248500

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Polar White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P0066

Mileage 17,038 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Selective service internet access Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt BlueLink Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Exterior Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Mechanical Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 6 Window grid and roof mount antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Seating Split rear bench Additional Features 4 door Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Fold forward seatback rear seats Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Wheel Width: 6.5 Rear door type: Trunk Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Audio system memory card slot Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Clock: In-radio display Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.7 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 47 L Diameter of tires: 16.0" Wheelbase: 2,720 mm Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm Overall height: 1,415 mm Front Hip Room: 1,356 mm Tires: Width: 205 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Overall Length: 4,675 mm Rear Head Room: 947 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm Max cargo capacity: 402 L Grey aluminum rims Rear Leg Room: 964 mm Front Head Room: 989 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,750 kg SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Fuel Consumption: City: 7.6 L/100 km Leather/piano black shift knob trim Manual child safety locks Front Shoulder Room: 1,434 mm Overall Width: 1,825 mm Proximity remote trunk release Hands Free Power Liftgate Curb weight: 1,301 kg Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Black w/metal-look accents grille Lane Departure Warning: Active Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights 2 USB ports Apple CarPlay & Android Auto mirroring Forward Collision Mitigation : Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) Rear Collision Mitigation : Rear Cross Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) Rear Hip Room : 1,282 mm Remote Engine Start : Remote engine start - smart device only (subscription required)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.