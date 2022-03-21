$32,998+ tax & licensing
$32,998
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Hyundai Elantra
2022 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/Sun and Tech
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
17,038KM
Used
- Exterior Colour Polar White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 17,038 KM
Crisp lines, sharp styling, and unexpected comfort, this 2022 Elantra is exactly what the sedan segment needed. This 2022 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This 2022 Elantra was made to be the sharpest compact sedan on the road. With tons of technology packed into the spacious and comfortable interior, along with bold and edgy styling inside and out, this family sedan makes the unexpected your daily driver. This sedan has 17,038 kms. It's polar white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Elantra's trim level is Preferred w/Sun and Tech. This Sun and Tech Package adds a sunroof, a heated steering wheel, and a few more subtle tech features. This Preferred Elantra is a great choice if you want a more convenient car that comes with proximity keys that allow hands free cargo access, and a safer drive with blind spot and rear collision assist. This Elantra is also equipped with an advanced safety suite including lane keep assist, forward collision assist, driver monitoring, and automatic highbeams. The incredible feature list continues with heated power seats for comfort while voice activated, touch screen infotainment including wireless connectivity with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth keeps you connected. Aluminum wheels and gorgeous styling make sure you stand out in a crowd while heated power side mirrors, remote keyless entry, and a rear view camera make every day easier.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $199.86 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Selective service internet access
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
BlueLink
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Window grid and roof mount antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Split rear bench
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Wheel Width: 6.5
Rear door type: Trunk
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Audio system memory card slot
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.7 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 47 L
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Wheelbase: 2,720 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm
Overall height: 1,415 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,356 mm
Tires: Width: 205 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Overall Length: 4,675 mm
Rear Head Room: 947 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm
Max cargo capacity: 402 L
Grey aluminum rims
Rear Leg Room: 964 mm
Front Head Room: 989 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,750 kg
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.6 L/100 km
Leather/piano black shift knob trim
Manual child safety locks
Front Shoulder Room: 1,434 mm
Overall Width: 1,825 mm
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Curb weight: 1,301 kg
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Black w/metal-look accents grille
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
2 USB ports
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto mirroring
Forward Collision Mitigation : Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA)
Rear Collision Mitigation : Rear Cross Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)
Rear Hip Room : 1,282 mm
Remote Engine Start : Remote engine start - smart device only (subscription required)
