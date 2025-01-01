$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5
PREFERRED AWD LONG RANGE
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
51,252KM
VIN KM8KNDAF0NU083753
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L430
- Mileage 51,252 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera
Spend quality time in this comfortable and innovative IONIQ 5. This 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 is for sale today.
Cutting edge, modern, innovative design meets classic, timeless, comfortable living in this 2022 IONIQ 5. A beautiful step into the future is made better with a thrilling driving experience, engaging infotainment, and a truly comfortable interior design. More than just your daily driver, this 2022 IONIQ 5 strives to be your new sanctuary, your home away from home. Don't just drive, make your commute an experience in this 2022 IONIQ 5.This SUV has 51,252 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our IONIQ 5's trim level is Preferred AWD Long Range. The navigation equipped infotainment on this Ioniq 5 Preferred is further enhanced with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for an always engaging experience. A heated steering wheel provides incredible comfort while proximity keyless entry and a power liftgate offer modern convenience. Distance pacing cruise with stop and go, evasion assist, automatic braking, lane keep assist, parking sensors, blind spot assist, and a rear view camera help you stay safe on the road or the parking lot, while aluminum wheels and a wing spoiler provide stunning style.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5