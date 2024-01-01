Menu
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Park Assist, Remote Keyless Entry

Equipped with a wide range of exciting features, this 2022 Ioniq is simply unbelievable. This 2022 Hyundai IONIQ Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This 2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid is a beautifully inventive vehicle that is part of a range of technologically advanced hybrid/electric cars Hyundai is currently offering. With numerous tech options and a premium interior that offers comfort before all else, this Ioniq is a solid contender in the ever-competitive hybrid hatchback segment.This sedan has 56,455 kms. Its fiery red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our IONIQ Hybrids trim level is Preferred. With the addition of a sunroof, rear park assist, and blindspot detection this Preferred trim definitely takes the luxury up a notch. With safety features like lane keep assist, collision avoidance assist, and a rear view camera making your drive more confident and safe, this Ioniq is more than just an efficient subcompact. The interior is equally surprising with heated seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and remote keyless entry.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

56,455 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

Preferred

2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

Preferred

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
56,455KM
VIN KMHC85LC7NU271951

  • Exterior Colour Fiery Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L403
  • Mileage 56,455 KM

Sunroof, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Park Assist, Remote Keyless Entry

Equipped with a wide range of exciting features, this 2022 Ioniq is simply unbelievable. This 2022 Hyundai IONIQ Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This 2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid is a beautifully inventive vehicle that is part of a range of technologically advanced hybrid/electric cars Hyundai is currently offering. With numerous tech options and a premium interior that offers comfort before all else, this Ioniq is a solid contender in the ever-competitive hybrid hatchback segment.This sedan has 56,455 kms. It's fiery red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our IONIQ Hybrid's trim level is Preferred. With the addition of a sunroof, rear park assist, and blindspot detection this Preferred trim definitely takes the luxury up a notch. With safety features like lane keep assist, collision avoidance assist, and a rear view camera making your drive more confident and safe, this Ioniq is more than just an efficient subcompact. The interior is equally surprising with heated seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and remote keyless entry.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid