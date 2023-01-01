Menu
2022 Hyundai KONA

67,898 KM

Details Description

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2022 Hyundai KONA

2022 Hyundai KONA

LE

2022 Hyundai KONA

LE

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

67,898KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10161051
  • Stock #: OB0570A
  • VIN: KM8K2CAB4NU770931

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # OB0570A
  • Mileage 67,898 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $30899 - Our Price is just $29999!

With incredible safety features that help you stay on the road, this Kona lets you get further and see more than ever before. This 2022 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

With more versatility than its tiny stature lets on, this Kona is ready to prove that big things can come in small packages. With an incredibly long feature list, this Kona is incredibly safe and comfortable, compatible with just about anything, and ready for life's next big adventure. For distilled perfection in the busy crossover SUV segment, this Kona is the obvious choice.This SUV has 67,898 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

