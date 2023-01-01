$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai KONA
Essential
2022 Hyundai KONA
Essential
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
42,993KM
Used
VIN KM8K1CAB9NU880411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,993 KM
Vehicle Description
This Kona may be a small SUV but it's big on adventure. This 2022 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
With more versatility than its tiny stature lets on, this Kona is ready to prove that big things can come in small packages. With an incredibly long feature list, this Kona is incredibly safe and comfortable, compatible with just about anything, and ready for life's next big adventure. For distilled perfection in the busy crossover SUV segment, this Kona is the obvious choice.This SUV has 42,993 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
