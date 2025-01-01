$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Hyundai KONA
1.6T N Line AWD w/Ultimate Package
2022 Hyundai KONA
1.6T N Line AWD w/Ultimate Package
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
54,500KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KM8K5CA35NU872819
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L422
- Mileage 54,500 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Heads Up Display, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Wi-Fi, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection, Streaming Audio, Aluminum Wheels, Touchscreen
This Kona may be a small SUV but it's big on adventure. This 2022 Hyundai Kona is for sale today.
With more versatility than its tiny stature lets on, this Kona is ready to prove that big things can come in small packages. With an incredibly long feature list, this Kona is incredibly safe and comfortable, compatible with just about anything, and ready for life's next big adventure. For distilled perfection in the busy crossover SUV segment, this Kona is the obvious choice.This SUV has 54,500 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Kona's trim level is 1.6T N Line AWD w/Ultimate Package. Alongside the N Line style and performance upgrades, this Ultimate package adds a sunroof and LED lighting to enhance the exterior, plus a heads up display, heated and cooled leather seats and a Harman Kardon 8 speaker sound system for ultimate luxury. Additional features include distance pacing cruise, wi-fi, a heated steering wheel, remote start, and blind spot assist for added driver assistance. This Kona is also equipped with an advanced safety suite that includes lane keep assist, collision avoidance assist, and driver monitoring. Additional features for comfort and convenience include comfortable include heated seats, power windows, remote keyless entry, cruise control, and a rearview camera. The cozy cabin stays connected with a touchscreen infotainment system including navigation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wireless connectivity, hands free Bluetooth, and streaming audio.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
This Kona may be a small SUV but it's big on adventure. This 2022 Hyundai Kona is for sale today.
With more versatility than its tiny stature lets on, this Kona is ready to prove that big things can come in small packages. With an incredibly long feature list, this Kona is incredibly safe and comfortable, compatible with just about anything, and ready for life's next big adventure. For distilled perfection in the busy crossover SUV segment, this Kona is the obvious choice.This SUV has 54,500 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Kona's trim level is 1.6T N Line AWD w/Ultimate Package. Alongside the N Line style and performance upgrades, this Ultimate package adds a sunroof and LED lighting to enhance the exterior, plus a heads up display, heated and cooled leather seats and a Harman Kardon 8 speaker sound system for ultimate luxury. Additional features include distance pacing cruise, wi-fi, a heated steering wheel, remote start, and blind spot assist for added driver assistance. This Kona is also equipped with an advanced safety suite that includes lane keep assist, collision avoidance assist, and driver monitoring. Additional features for comfort and convenience include comfortable include heated seats, power windows, remote keyless entry, cruise control, and a rearview camera. The cozy cabin stays connected with a touchscreen infotainment system including navigation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wireless connectivity, hands free Bluetooth, and streaming audio.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2014 Honda Odyssey LX - Bluetooth 166,209 KM $14,998 + tax & lic
2018 MINI Cooper Countryman Cooper S ALL4 - Bluetooth 133,831 KM $19,998 + tax & lic
2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Comfortline 2.0 TSI 54,397 KM $33,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2022 Hyundai KONA