Heads Up Display, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Wi-Fi, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection, Streaming Audio, Aluminum Wheels, Touchscreen

This Kona may be a small SUV but its big on adventure. This 2022 Hyundai Kona is for sale today.

With more versatility than its tiny stature lets on, this Kona is ready to prove that big things can come in small packages. With an incredibly long feature list, this Kona is incredibly safe and comfortable, compatible with just about anything, and ready for lifes next big adventure. For distilled perfection in the busy crossover SUV segment, this Kona is the obvious choice.This SUV has 54,500 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Konas trim level is 1.6T N Line AWD w/Ultimate Package. Alongside the N Line style and performance upgrades, this Ultimate package adds a sunroof and LED lighting to enhance the exterior, plus a heads up display, heated and cooled leather seats and a Harman Kardon 8 speaker sound system for ultimate luxury. Additional features include distance pacing cruise, wi-fi, a heated steering wheel, remote start, and blind spot assist for added driver assistance. This Kona is also equipped with an advanced safety suite that includes lane keep assist, collision avoidance assist, and driver monitoring. Additional features for comfort and convenience include comfortable include heated seats, power windows, remote keyless entry, cruise control, and a rearview camera. The cozy cabin stays connected with a touchscreen infotainment system including navigation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wireless connectivity, hands free Bluetooth, and streaming audio.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2022 Hyundai KONA

54,500 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai KONA

1.6T N Line AWD w/Ultimate Package

12132939

2022 Hyundai KONA

1.6T N Line AWD w/Ultimate Package

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
54,500KM
VIN KM8K5CA35NU872819

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L422
  • Mileage 54,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Heads Up Display, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Wi-Fi, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection, Streaming Audio, Aluminum Wheels, Touchscreen

This Kona may be a small SUV but it's big on adventure. This 2022 Hyundai Kona is for sale today.

With more versatility than its tiny stature lets on, this Kona is ready to prove that big things can come in small packages. With an incredibly long feature list, this Kona is incredibly safe and comfortable, compatible with just about anything, and ready for life's next big adventure. For distilled perfection in the busy crossover SUV segment, this Kona is the obvious choice.This SUV has 54,500 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Kona's trim level is 1.6T N Line AWD w/Ultimate Package. Alongside the N Line style and performance upgrades, this Ultimate package adds a sunroof and LED lighting to enhance the exterior, plus a heads up display, heated and cooled leather seats and a Harman Kardon 8 speaker sound system for ultimate luxury. Additional features include distance pacing cruise, wi-fi, a heated steering wheel, remote start, and blind spot assist for added driver assistance. This Kona is also equipped with an advanced safety suite that includes lane keep assist, collision avoidance assist, and driver monitoring. Additional features for comfort and convenience include comfortable include heated seats, power windows, remote keyless entry, cruise control, and a rearview camera. The cozy cabin stays connected with a touchscreen infotainment system including navigation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wireless connectivity, hands free Bluetooth, and streaming audio.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-XXXX

613-714-8888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2022 Hyundai KONA