$27,898+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-688-3600
2022 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Essential Value Edition AWD
Location
Hyundai on Hunt Club
390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5
613-688-3600
$27,898
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9592582
- Stock #: 149641
- VIN: KM8K1CABXNU868915
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Surfy Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 149641
- Mileage 22,814 KM
Vehicle Description
Great looking car with tons of features! * 2.0L Atkinson Cycle MPI 4-Cylinder * Automatic transmission * Air Conditioning * Alloy rims * AWD * Heated seat * Cruise Control * Bluetooth * Back up camera * spoiler * Remote Keyless Entry * Tilt and telescopic steering wheel * 60/40 split-folding rear bench seats Why buy your next PRE-OWNED vehicle at Hyundai on Hunt Club? Our vehicles are ALWAYS ready to show, in more ways than one. They are: Flawlessly Detailed & Reconditioned. Fully inspected based on our 120 Point Inspection process. Saftied to MTO standards. Each and every vehicle is then driven by our highly qualified Service Technicians to ensure 100% satisfaction Our Sales representative's are trained specifically to help each and every pre-owned vehicle buyer with their own unique needs and desires Our Selection is second to none, we have Cars, Trucks, SUV's, Crossovers and anything to match your desire. We have vehicles for every budget too. Our finance options are extensive and we can help almost anybody get into a vehicle, good credit or bad. LET US SHOW YOU WHY NOBODY DEALS LIKE DILAWRI!!!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Hyundai on Hunt Club
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.