2022 Hyundai KONA

Listing ID: 9592582

9592582 Stock #: 149641

149641 VIN: KM8K1CABXNU868915

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Surfy Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 149641

Mileage 22,814 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Rear seat centre armrest Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Transmission: continuously variable automatic Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls turn-by-turn navigation directions Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Wheel Size: 16 Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Engine Displacement: 2.0 L Engine Litres: 2.0L Seat upholstery: cloth Sequential multi-point fuel injection Variable intake manifold Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket 1-touch down Bumpers: body-colour Fuel economy city: 8.5L/100 km Rear seats: split-bench Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Roof rack: rails only Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0L Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Engine location: front Door mirrors: body-colour Rear cargo: liftgate Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance 1st row LCD monitors: 1 Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4') Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km Front tires: 205/60HR16.0 Rear tires: 205/60HR16.0 Passenger volume: 2,665L (94.1 cu.ft.) Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC Fuel economy highway: 7.2L/100 km Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Configurable Exterior parking camera rear Primary LCD size: 8.0 Engine torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM Torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Limited slip differential: brake actuated Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 97.0mm (3.19 x 3.82) Fuel economy combined: 7.9L/100 km Drive type: all-wheel Horsepower: 147hp @ 6,200RPM Compression ratio: 12.50 to 1 Engine horsepower: 147hp @ 6,200RPM Exterior body width: 1,800mm (70.9) Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Wheelbase: 2,600mm (102.4) Ground clearance (min): 170mm (6.7) Rear shoulder room: 1,385mm (54.5) Interior cargo volume: 544 L (19 cu.ft.) Rear hiproom: 1,326mm (52.2) Front legroom: 1,054mm (41.5) Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,296 L (46 cu.ft.) Rear headroom: 961mm (37.8) Front hiproom: 1,355mm (53.3) Front headroom: 1,005mm (39.6) Exterior height: 1,565mm (61.6) Front shoulder room: 1,409mm (55.5) Rear legroom: 893mm (35.2) Curb weight: 1,453kg (3,203lbs) Compressor: Not Available Appearance: digital Exterior length: 4,205mm (165.6) Hybrid traction battery type: none Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline GVWR: 1,875kg (4,134lbs)

