2022 Hyundai KONA

22,814 KM

Details Description Features

$27,898

+ tax & licensing
$27,898

+ taxes & licensing

Hyundai on Hunt Club

613-688-3600

2022 Hyundai KONA

2022 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Essential Value Edition AWD

2022 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Essential Value Edition AWD

Location

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-3600

$27,898

+ taxes & licensing

22,814KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9592582
  • Stock #: 149641
  • VIN: KM8K1CABXNU868915

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Surfy Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 149641
  • Mileage 22,814 KM

Vehicle Description

Great looking car with tons of features! * 2.0L Atkinson Cycle MPI 4-Cylinder * Automatic transmission * Air Conditioning * Alloy rims * AWD * Heated seat * Cruise Control * Bluetooth * Back up camera * spoiler * Remote Keyless Entry * Tilt and telescopic steering wheel * 60/40 split-folding rear bench seats Why buy your next PRE-OWNED vehicle at Hyundai on Hunt Club? Our vehicles are ALWAYS ready to show, in more ways than one. They are: Flawlessly Detailed & Reconditioned. Fully inspected based on our 120 Point Inspection process. Saftied to MTO standards. Each and every vehicle is then driven by our highly qualified Service Technicians to ensure 100% satisfaction Our Sales representative's are trained specifically to help each and every pre-owned vehicle buyer with their own unique needs and desires Our Selection is second to none, we have Cars, Trucks, SUV's, Crossovers and anything to match your desire. We have vehicles for every budget too. Our finance options are extensive and we can help almost anybody get into a vehicle, good credit or bad. LET US SHOW YOU WHY NOBODY DEALS LIKE DILAWRI!!!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Seat upholstery: cloth
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel economy city: 8.5L/100 km
Rear seats: split-bench
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Front tires: 205/60HR16.0
Rear tires: 205/60HR16.0
Passenger volume: 2,665L (94.1 cu.ft.)
Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC
Fuel economy highway: 7.2L/100 km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Configurable
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Engine torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 97.0mm (3.19 x 3.82)
Fuel economy combined: 7.9L/100 km
Drive type: all-wheel
Horsepower: 147hp @ 6,200RPM
Compression ratio: 12.50 to 1
Engine horsepower: 147hp @ 6,200RPM
Exterior body width: 1,800mm (70.9)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Wheelbase: 2,600mm (102.4)
Ground clearance (min): 170mm (6.7)
Rear shoulder room: 1,385mm (54.5)
Interior cargo volume: 544 L (19 cu.ft.)
Rear hiproom: 1,326mm (52.2)
Front legroom: 1,054mm (41.5)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,296 L (46 cu.ft.)
Rear headroom: 961mm (37.8)
Front hiproom: 1,355mm (53.3)
Front headroom: 1,005mm (39.6)
Exterior height: 1,565mm (61.6)
Front shoulder room: 1,409mm (55.5)
Rear legroom: 893mm (35.2)
Curb weight: 1,453kg (3,203lbs)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital
Exterior length: 4,205mm (165.6)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
GVWR: 1,875kg (4,134lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Hyundai on Hunt Club

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

