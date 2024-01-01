Menu
Compare at $40169 - Our Price is just $38999! <br> <br> A late comer to the 3 row SUV segment, this Hyundai Palisade is ready to change the game. This 2022 Hyundai Palisade is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>The long wait for Hyundai to finally make an SUV big enough for your busy and active family is over. With a features list that would fit in with the luxury SUV segment attached to a family friendly interior, this Palisade was made to take the SUV segment by storm. For the next classic SUV people are sure to talk about for years, look no further than this Hyundai Palisade. This SUV has 89,014 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 291HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br>

2022 Hyundai PALISADE

89,014 KM

Details Description

$38,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai PALISADE

LUXURY

2022 Hyundai PALISADE

LUXURY

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,014KM
VIN KM8R3DHE2NU385501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,014 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $40169 - Our Price is just $38999!

A late comer to the 3 row SUV segment, this Hyundai Palisade is ready to change the game. This 2022 Hyundai Palisade is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The long wait for Hyundai to finally make an SUV big enough for your busy and active family is over. With a features list that would fit in with the luxury SUV segment attached to a family friendly interior, this Palisade was made to take the SUV segment by storm. For the next classic SUV people are sure to talk about for years, look no further than this Hyundai Palisade. This SUV has 89,014 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 291HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2022 Hyundai PALISADE