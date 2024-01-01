$38,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai PALISADE
LUXURY
2022 Hyundai PALISADE
LUXURY
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$38,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
89,014KM
VIN KM8R3DHE2NU385501
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 89,014 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $40169 - Our Price is just $38999!
A late comer to the 3 row SUV segment, this Hyundai Palisade is ready to change the game. This 2022 Hyundai Palisade is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The long wait for Hyundai to finally make an SUV big enough for your busy and active family is over. With a features list that would fit in with the luxury SUV segment attached to a family friendly interior, this Palisade was made to take the SUV segment by storm. For the next classic SUV people are sure to talk about for years, look no further than this Hyundai Palisade. This SUV has 89,014 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 291HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
2022 Hyundai PALISADE