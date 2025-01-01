$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe
ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY AWD
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
Used
44,669KM
VIN 5NMS5DAL2NH384168
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # QB0329A
- Mileage 44,669 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Chrome Accessories, LED Lights, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera, Side Steps
This 2022 Santa Fe gets your to-do list done with striking style. This 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe is for sale today.
Refinement wrapped in ruggedness, capability married to style, and adventure ready attitude paired to a comfortable drive. These things make this 2022 Santa Fe an amazing SUV. If you need a ready to go SUV that makes every errand an adventure and makes every adventure a journey, this 2022 Santa Fe was made for you.This SUV has 44,669 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Santa Fe's trim level is Ultimate Calligraphy AWD. Sporting an upgraded drivetrain for a more exciting driving experience, this luxurious and high tech Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy is a great choice for people that prefer the finer things in life. With a sunroof above your heated and cooled Nappa leather seats, every drive becomes a day spa. A heads up display, navigation, and 12 speaker premium audio system by Harman Kardon create a futuristic and helpful cockpit. A proximity power liftgate for hands free operation, a 360 degree aerial parking camera, and remote automatic parking make your busy days easier. This fun and family friendly SUV also comes with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth to keep you entertained. Helping you stay safe is an advanced driver assist suite including lane keep assist, collision avoidance assist, and distance pacing cruise. Additional features include a heated steering wheel, aluminum wheels, automatic LED lighting, and remote keyless entry.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe