2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

$46,898 + taxes & licensing 3 9 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 7995588

7995588 Stock #: H1532

H1532 VIN: 5NMS3DAJ0NH381158

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # H1532

Mileage 395 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Heated Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Trailer Sway Control Front Anti-Roll Bar Transmission: 8 speed automatic Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Perimeter/approach lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Trim Leather upholstery Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Speed Sensitive Wipers Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Windows POWER MOONROOF Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Turn signal indicator mirrors Sun blinds Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Seat upholstery: leather Variable intake manifold Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Turning radius: 5.7m (18.7') Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Rear seats: split-bench Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Roof rack: rails only Engine displacement: 2.5 L Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Engine location: front Garage door transmitter: HomeLink Door mirrors: body-colour Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Parking sensors: rear Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km Fuel economy city: 10.6L/100 km Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC Tailpipe finisher: chrome 1st row LCD monitors: 2 Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs) Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance Fuel economy highway: 9.3L/100 km AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Auto high-beam headlights Power 2-way driver lumbar support Wheel size: 18 Primary LCD size: 8.0 Emergency communication system: BlueLink Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3 Remote engine start: smart device only Proximity key: doors and push button start Front tires: 235/60TR18.0 Rear tires: 235/60TR18.0 Front headroom: 1,016mm (40.0) Drive type: all-wheel Rear shoulder room: 1,480mm (58.3) Fuel economy combined: 10.0L/100 km Tracker system: BlueLink Front shoulder room: 1,500mm (59.1) Compression ratio: 13.00 to 1 Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) active Forward collision: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) mitigation Fuel tank capacity: 67.0L Exterior height: 1,705mm (67.1) Exterior length: 4,785mm (188.4) GVWR: 2,380kg (5,247lbs) Front hiproom: 1,460mm (57.5) Rear hiproom: 1,430mm (56.3) Front legroom: 1,052mm (41.4) Ground clearance (min): 206mm (8.1) Turn-by-turn navigation directions: Blue Link Guidance Rear headroom: 990mm (39.0) Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Blind spot: active Exterior parking camera rear: Rear View Monitor yes Rear collision: mitigation Wheelbase: 2,765mm (108.9) Passenger volume: 3,157L (111.5 cu.ft.) Appearance: analog Compressor: Not Available Cargo: liftgate Exterior body width: 1,900mm (74.8) Torque: 181 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM Horsepower: 191hp @ 6,100RPM Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,041 L (72 cu.ft.) Engine bore x stroke: 88.5mm x 101.5mm (3.48 x 4.00) Rear legroom: 1,060mm (41.7) Curb weight: 1,729kg (3,812lbs) Interior cargo volume: 1,032 L (36 cu.ft.) Engine horsepower: 191hp @ 6,100RPM Engine torque: 181 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM Smart device integration: Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Engine litres: 2.5L

