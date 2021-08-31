Menu
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

395 KM

Details Description Features

$46,898

+ tax & licensing
$46,898

+ taxes & licensing

Hyundai on Hunt Club

613-688-3600

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred w/Trend Package

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred w/Trend Package

Location

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-3600

$46,898

+ taxes & licensing

395KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7995588
  • Stock #: H1532
  • VIN: 5NMS3DAJ0NH381158

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H1532
  • Mileage 395 KM

Vehicle Description

Brand New! * 2.5L GDI MPI DOHC 16-Valve I4 * 6-speed automatic transmission with manual mode * Clean Carfax * Air Conditioning * Alloy rims * AWD * Leather seat * Heated seat * Heated steering wheel * Proximity key * Push button start * Panoramic Sunroof * Bluetooth * spoiler * Remote Keyless Entry * Tilt and telescopic steering wheel * 60/40 split-folding rear bench seats * Back up camera Why buy your next PRE-OWNED vehicle at Hyundai on Hunt Club? Our vehicles are ALWAYS ready to show, in more ways than one. They are: Flawlessly Detailed & Reconditioned. Fully inspected based on our 120 Point Inspection process. Saftied to MTO standards. Each and every vehicle is then driven by our highly qualified Service Technicians to ensure 100% satisfaction Our Sales representative's are trained specifically to help each and every pre-owned vehicle buyer with their own unique needs and desires Our Selection is second to none, we have Cars, Trucks, SUV's, Crossovers and anything to match your desire. We have vehicles for every budget too. Our finance options are extensive and we can help almost anybody get into a vehicle, good credit or bad. LET US SHOW YOU WHY NOBODY DEALS LIKE DILAWRI!!!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Trailer Sway Control
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Perimeter/approach lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Leather upholstery
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
POWER MOONROOF
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Sun blinds
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Seat upholstery: leather
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Turning radius: 5.7m (18.7')
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Rear seats: split-bench
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Engine displacement: 2.5 L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Parking sensors: rear
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Fuel economy city: 10.6L/100 km
Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs)
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy highway: 9.3L/100 km
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 18
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Emergency communication system: BlueLink
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Remote engine start: smart device only
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Front tires: 235/60TR18.0
Rear tires: 235/60TR18.0
Front headroom: 1,016mm (40.0)
Drive type: all-wheel
Rear shoulder room: 1,480mm (58.3)
Fuel economy combined: 10.0L/100 km
Tracker system: BlueLink
Front shoulder room: 1,500mm (59.1)
Compression ratio: 13.00 to 1
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) active
Forward collision: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) mitigation
Fuel tank capacity: 67.0L
Exterior height: 1,705mm (67.1)
Exterior length: 4,785mm (188.4)
GVWR: 2,380kg (5,247lbs)
Front hiproom: 1,460mm (57.5)
Rear hiproom: 1,430mm (56.3)
Front legroom: 1,052mm (41.4)
Ground clearance (min): 206mm (8.1)
Turn-by-turn navigation directions: Blue Link Guidance
Rear headroom: 990mm (39.0)
Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
Blind spot: active
Exterior parking camera rear: Rear View Monitor yes
Rear collision: mitigation
Wheelbase: 2,765mm (108.9)
Passenger volume: 3,157L (111.5 cu.ft.)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Cargo: liftgate
Exterior body width: 1,900mm (74.8)
Torque: 181 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Horsepower: 191hp @ 6,100RPM
Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,041 L (72 cu.ft.)
Engine bore x stroke: 88.5mm x 101.5mm (3.48 x 4.00)
Rear legroom: 1,060mm (41.7)
Curb weight: 1,729kg (3,812lbs)
Interior cargo volume: 1,032 L (36 cu.ft.)
Engine horsepower: 191hp @ 6,100RPM
Engine torque: 181 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Smart device integration: Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Engine litres: 2.5L

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Hyundai on Hunt Club

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

