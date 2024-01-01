$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Sonata
Sport - Sunroof - Wi-Fi
2022 Hyundai Sonata
Sport - Sunroof - Wi-Fi
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
42,784KM
VIN 5NPEJ4J23NH144565
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,784 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Wi-Fi, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Heated Steering Wheel!
This 2022 Hyundai Sonata is a no-brainer for a reliable and practical saloon with amazing value. This 2022 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Sonata continues to raise the bar in the midsize sedan segment with the ubiquitous Sonata, and this 2022 iteration is no exception. Engineered to deliver a smooth and comfortable ride with premium interior build materials and a refined power train, occupants are cocooned in tranquility with every drive. Exceptional reliability and great value ensure that this 2022 Sonata stays on top in the ever-competitive sedan segment.This sedan has 42,784 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sonata's trim level is Sport. On top of an aggressive drivetrain, this Sonata Sport adds sporty styling with red accent stitching and a sunroof along with incredible tech upgrades like wi-fi. This Sonata is a fantastic sedan, stuffed full of incredible features like heated seats and steering wheel, remote start, and proximity keyless entry with cargo access. Stay connected during your busy days using the voice activated touchscreen infotainment system complete with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with a hands free Bluetooth phone system. This family friendly sedan also helps you keep your precious cargo safe employing a comprehensive driver assistance suite including lane keep assist, forward and rear collision assist, blind spot assist, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, and driver attention monitoring. Chrome trim, automatic highbeams, and aluminum wheels make sure you do it all in style. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Wi-fi, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
chrome accessories
Blind Spot Detection
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Forward Collision Assist
Wi-Fi
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2022 Hyundai Sonata