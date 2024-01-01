$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Sonata
PREFERRED
2022 Hyundai Sonata
PREFERRED
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
56,455KM
VIN 5NPEG4JA1NH142450
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hampton Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L404
- Mileage 56,455 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Assist, Adaptive Cruise, Proximity Key, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Chrome Accessories
Head-turning styling and stellar efficiency make this 2022 Sonata the ideal choice for your daily commutes. This 2022 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Sonata continues to raise the bar in the midsize sedan segment with the ubiquitous Sonata, and this 2022 iteration is no exception. Engineered to deliver a smooth and comfortable ride with premium interior build materials and a refined power train, occupants are cocooned in tranquility with every drive. Exceptional reliability and great value ensure that this 2022 Sonata stays on top in the ever-competitive sedan segment.This sedan has 56,455 kms. It's hampton grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Sonata's trim level is Preferred. This Preferred Sonata is a fantastic sedan, stuffed full of incredible features like heated seats and steering wheel, remote start, and proximity keyless entry with cargo access. Stay connected during your busy days using the voice activated touchscreen infotainment system complete with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with a hands free Bluetooth phone system. This family friendly sedan also helps you keep your precious cargo safe employing a comprehensive driver assistance suite including lane keep assist, forward and rear collision assist, blind spot assist, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, and driver attention monitoring. Chrome trim, automatic highbeams, and aluminum wheels make sure you do it all in style.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2022 Hyundai Sonata