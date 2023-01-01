$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson
Essential - Heated Seats
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
11,032KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10494012
- Stock #: U0817
- VIN: KM8JBCAE7NU113191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Hyundai wanted to make the incredible Tucson even better, and they exceeded in every measure. This 2022 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2022 Hyundai Tucson was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this 2022 Hyundai Tucson is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today.This low mileage SUV has just 11,032 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tucson's trim level is Essential. This Tucson Essential with heated seats keeps every commute fun with voice activated touchscreen infotainment including wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with a Bluetooth hands free phone system. This SUV helps you keep your family safe with lane keep assist, forward collision avoidance assist, driver monitoring, remote keyless entry, and a rear view camera. Aluminum wheels and chrome trim keep you in style. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Assist, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
chrome accessories
Forward Collision Assist
