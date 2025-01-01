Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Assist, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Chrome Accessories</b><br> <br> Highways, byways, urban sprawls, and remote expanses, this 2022 Hyundai Tucson does it all with ease and grace. This 2022 Hyundai Tucson is for sale today. <br> <br>This 2022 Hyundai Tucson was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this 2022 Hyundai Tucson is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today.This SUV has 70,669 kms. Its amazon grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Tucsons trim level is Essential AWD. This Tucson Essential with heated seats keeps every commute fun with voice activated touchscreen infotainment including wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with a Bluetooth hands free phone system. This SUV helps you keep your family safe with lane keep assist, forward collision avoidance assist, driver monitoring, remote keyless entry, and a rear view camera. Aluminum wheels and chrome trim keep you in style.<br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2022 Hyundai Tucson

70,669 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Hyundai Tucson

Essential AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12496639

2022 Hyundai Tucson

Essential AWD

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

  1. 12496639
  2. 12496639
  3. 12496639
  4. 12496639
  5. 12496639
  6. 12496639
  7. 12496639
  8. 12496639
  9. 12496639
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
70,669KM
VIN KM8JBCAE9NU102483

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Amazon Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,669 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Assist, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Chrome Accessories

Highways, byways, urban sprawls, and remote expanses, this 2022 Hyundai Tucson does it all with ease and grace. This 2022 Hyundai Tucson is for sale today.

This 2022 Hyundai Tucson was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this 2022 Hyundai Tucson is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today.This SUV has 70,669 kms. It's amazon grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Tucson's trim level is Essential AWD. This Tucson Essential with heated seats keeps every commute fun with voice activated touchscreen infotainment including wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with a Bluetooth hands free phone system. This SUV helps you keep your family safe with lane keep assist, forward collision avoidance assist, driver monitoring, remote keyless entry, and a rear view camera. Aluminum wheels and chrome trim keep you in style.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2011 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe Base CTS-V COUPE, TREMEC 6SPD, 15000 KM!!!! for sale in Ottawa, ON
2011 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe Base CTS-V COUPE, TREMEC 6SPD, 15000 KM!!!! 15,521 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Qashqai - Low Mileage for sale in Kanata, ON
2018 Nissan Qashqai - Low Mileage 60,426 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 80,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2022 Hyundai Tucson