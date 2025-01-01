$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson
Essential AWD
2022 Hyundai Tucson
Essential AWD
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
70,669KM
VIN KM8JBCAE9NU102483
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Amazon Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,669 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Assist, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Chrome Accessories
Highways, byways, urban sprawls, and remote expanses, this 2022 Hyundai Tucson does it all with ease and grace. This 2022 Hyundai Tucson is for sale today.
This 2022 Hyundai Tucson was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this 2022 Hyundai Tucson is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today.This SUV has 70,669 kms. It's amazon grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Tucson's trim level is Essential AWD. This Tucson Essential with heated seats keeps every commute fun with voice activated touchscreen infotainment including wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with a Bluetooth hands free phone system. This SUV helps you keep your family safe with lane keep assist, forward collision avoidance assist, driver monitoring, remote keyless entry, and a rear view camera. Aluminum wheels and chrome trim keep you in style.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2022 Hyundai Tucson