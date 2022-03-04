$32,299+ tax & licensing
$32,299
+ taxes & licensing
Hyundai on Hunt Club
613-688-3600
2022 Hyundai Tucson
2022 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred
Location
Hyundai on Hunt Club
390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5
613-688-3600
$32,299
+ taxes & licensing
2,562KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8643449
- Stock #: S1136
- VIN: KM8JBCAE7NU092519
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # S1136
- Mileage 2,562 KM
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Trailer Sway Control
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Seat upholstery: cloth
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Engine displacement: 2.5 L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Towing capacity: 1,588kg (3,501lbs)
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC
Fuel economy city: 9.9L/100 km
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy highway: 8.0L/100 km
Turning radius: 5.9m (19.4')
Front tires: 235/65HR17.0
Rear tires: 235/65HR17.0
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Fuel economy combined: 9.0L/100 km
Exterior length: 4,630mm (182.3)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Exterior height: 1,685mm (66.3)
Torque: 178 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine torque: 178 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Compression ratio: 13.00 to 1
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) active
Fuel tank capacity: 54.0L
Rear legroom: 1,050mm (41.3)
Rear headroom: 1,002mm (39.4)
Exterior body width: 1,865mm (73.4)
Drive type: HTRAC all-wheel
Ground clearance (min): 210mm (8.3)
Front legroom: 1,052mm (41.4)
Rear shoulder room: 1,422mm (56.0)
Front headroom: 1,019mm (40.1)
Rear hiproom: 1,369mm (53.9)
Front hiproom: 1,385mm (54.5)
Wheelbase: 2,755mm (108.5)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Blind spot: Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) active
Rear collision: Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) mitigation
Tracker system: BlueLink Connected Car System (3-year complimentary subscription
Passenger volume: 3,065L (108.2 cu.ft.)
Engine litres: 2.5L
Emergency communication system: BlueLink Connected Car System (3-year complimentary subscription
Front shoulder room: 1,464mm (57.6)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Pedestrian detection: prevention
Adaptive Cruise Control: Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go (SCC)
Internet access capable: BlueLink Connected Car System (3-year complimentary subscription
Turn-by-turn navigation directions: BlueLink Connected Car System (3-year complimentary subscription
Horsepower: 187hp @ 6,100RPM
Forward collision: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Pedestrian, Cyclist & Junction-Turning Detection mitigation
Engine horsepower: 187hp @ 6,100RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 85.5mm x 101.5mm (3.37 x 4.00)
Curb weight: 1,573kg (3,468lbs)
GVWR: 2,160kg (4,762lbs)
Interior cargo volume: 1,095 L (39 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,119 L (75 cu.ft.)
Remote engine start: keyfob and smart device (subscription required)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Hyundai on Hunt Club
390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5