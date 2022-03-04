2022 Hyundai Tucson ...

$32,299 + taxes & licensing 2 , 5 6 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8643449

8643449 Stock #: S1136

S1136 VIN: KM8JBCAE7NU092519

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # S1136

Mileage 2,562 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Heated Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Leather shift knob Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Trailer Sway Control Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Transmission: 8 speed automatic Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Seat upholstery: cloth Variable intake manifold Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Roof rack: rails only Engine displacement: 2.5 L Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Engine location: front Door mirrors: body-colour Rear cargo: liftgate Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Towing capacity: 1,588kg (3,501lbs) Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC Fuel economy city: 9.9L/100 km 1st row LCD monitors: 2 Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance Fuel economy highway: 8.0L/100 km Turning radius: 5.9m (19.4') Front tires: 235/65HR17.0 Rear tires: 235/65HR17.0 AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Auto high-beam headlights Wheel size: 17 Exterior parking camera rear Primary LCD size: 8.0 Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3 Limited slip differential: brake actuated Proximity key: doors and push button start Fuel economy combined: 9.0L/100 km Exterior length: 4,630mm (182.3) Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Exterior height: 1,685mm (66.3) Torque: 178 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM Engine torque: 178 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM Compression ratio: 13.00 to 1 Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) active Fuel tank capacity: 54.0L Rear legroom: 1,050mm (41.3) Rear headroom: 1,002mm (39.4) Exterior body width: 1,865mm (73.4) Drive type: HTRAC all-wheel Ground clearance (min): 210mm (8.3) Front legroom: 1,052mm (41.4) Rear shoulder room: 1,422mm (56.0) Front headroom: 1,019mm (40.1) Rear hiproom: 1,369mm (53.9) Front hiproom: 1,385mm (54.5) Wheelbase: 2,755mm (108.5) Appearance: analog Compressor: Not Available Blind spot: Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) active Rear collision: Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) mitigation Tracker system: BlueLink Connected Car System (3-year complimentary subscription Passenger volume: 3,065L (108.2 cu.ft.) Engine litres: 2.5L Emergency communication system: BlueLink Connected Car System (3-year complimentary subscription Front shoulder room: 1,464mm (57.6) Hybrid traction battery type: none Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline Pedestrian detection: prevention Adaptive Cruise Control: Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go (SCC) Internet access capable: BlueLink Connected Car System (3-year complimentary subscription Turn-by-turn navigation directions: BlueLink Connected Car System (3-year complimentary subscription Horsepower: 187hp @ 6,100RPM Forward collision: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Pedestrian, Cyclist & Junction-Turning Detection mitigation Engine horsepower: 187hp @ 6,100RPM Engine bore x stroke: 85.5mm x 101.5mm (3.37 x 4.00) Curb weight: 1,573kg (3,468lbs) GVWR: 2,160kg (4,762lbs) Interior cargo volume: 1,095 L (39 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,119 L (75 cu.ft.) Remote engine start: keyfob and smart device (subscription required)

