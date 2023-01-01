Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Hyundai Tucson

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai Tucson

2022 Hyundai Tucson

Essential - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Hyundai Tucson

Essential - Heated Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 9906080
  • Stock #: U0729
  • VIN: KM8JBCAE2NU113437

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U0729
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Assist!

This Hyundai Tucson questions every detail with a relentless effort to improve your driving experience. This 2022 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This 2022 Hyundai Tucson was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this 2022 Hyundai Tucson is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today.It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Tucson's trim level is Essential. This Tucson Essential with heated seats keeps every commute fun with voice activated touchscreen infotainment including wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with a Bluetooth hands free phone system. This SUV helps you keep your family safe with lane keep assist, forward collision avoidance assist, driver monitoring, remote keyless entry, and a rear view camera. Aluminum wheels and chrome trim keep you in style. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Assist, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

chrome accessories
Lane Keep Assist
Forward Collision Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2013 Nissan Versa S
 235,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Matrix 4...
 177,214 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai KONA 2....
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory