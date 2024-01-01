Menu
Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio!

Hyundai wanted to make the incredible Tucson even better, they exceeded every measure. This 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Nepean.

This 2022 Hyundai Tucson was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this 2022 Hyundai Tucson is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today.This SUV has 66,492 kms. Its amazon grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 226HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Tucson Hybrids trim level is Ultimate. This Ultimate Tucson Hybrid offers remote automatic parking, an aerial view camera, and memory settings, essentially giving your full tie valet service. Heated and cooled leather seats provide a luxurious setting under the incredible sunroof. A power liftgate, heated steering wheel, remote start, proximity keyless entry, and proximity cargo access offer cutting edge convenience for the modern family. Stay connected with touchscreen infotainment including navigation, a Bose Premium Audio system, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and a hands free Bluetooth phone system. A comprehensive safety suite including lane keep assist, collision avoidance assist, blind spot assist, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, and a rear view camera helps you stay safe on those long family adventures. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.

Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $230.68 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.

2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

66,492 KM

$32,998

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Ultimate - Cooled Seats

2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Ultimate - Cooled Seats

Myers Automotive Group

4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-3331

$32,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
66,492KM
VIN KM8JCCA10NU077757

  • Exterior Colour Amazon Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,492 KM

Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio!

Hyundai wanted to make the incredible Tucson even better, they exceeded every measure. This 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Nepean.

This 2022 Hyundai Tucson was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this 2022 Hyundai Tucson is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today.This SUV has 66,492 kms. It's amazon grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 226HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Tucson Hybrid's trim level is Ultimate. This Ultimate Tucson Hybrid offers remote automatic parking, an aerial view camera, and memory settings, essentially giving your full tie valet service. Heated and cooled leather seats provide a luxurious setting under the incredible sunroof. A power liftgate, heated steering wheel, remote start, proximity keyless entry, and proximity cargo access offer cutting edge convenience for the modern family. Stay connected with touchscreen infotainment including navigation, a Bose Premium Audio system, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and a hands free Bluetooth phone system. A comprehensive safety suite including lane keep assist, collision avoidance assist, blind spot assist, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, and a rear view camera helps you stay safe on those long family adventures. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $230.68 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.

We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o

Power Options

Power Windows
Remote power door locks

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Cooled Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY

Interior

Tachometer
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Selective service internet access
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Dark chrome grille

Safety

Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Lane Keep Assist

Trim

Chrome Trim

Mechanical

Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs

Convenience

External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers

Comfort

Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones

Media / Nav / Comm

Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto

Suspension

Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension

Windows

Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features

4 door
Premium Audio
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Surround Audio
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Wheel Diameter: 19
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Electric power steering
Clock: In-radio display
Metal-look/piano black center console trim
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,052 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.6 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 983 mm
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Fuel Capacity: 52 L
Gross vehicle weight: 2,205 kg
Rear Hip Room: 1,369 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,385 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,422 mm
Overall Length: 4,630 mm
Overall Width: 1,865 mm
Dash trim: Cloth/metal-look
Front Head Room: 968 mm
Curb weight: 1,690 kg
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Overall height: 1,685 mm
Wheelbase: 2,755 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Front Shoulder Room: 1,464 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,050 mm
Lithium ion motor battery
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Fuel Consumption: City: 6.3 L/100 km
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
Proximity Keyless Entry
Parking Distance Warning - Front & Reverse (PDW) Front and Rear Reverse Sensing System
Remote Engine Start -Keyfob and Smart Device
Rear Collision Mitigation : Rear Cross Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)
Exterior Parking Camera Front Surround View Monitor (SVM)
Exterior Parking Camera Left Surround View Monitor (SVM)
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Mirroring
BlueLink Connected Car System (3-year complimentary subscription
Max Cargo Capacity : 2,108 L
Forward Collision Mitigation : Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Pedestrian, Cyclist & Junction-Turning Detection mitigat
Exterior Parking Camera Right Blind View Monitor (BVM)

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen

4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331

$32,998

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-823-3331

2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid