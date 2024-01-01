$34,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Luxury - Ex-lease
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Luxury - Ex-lease
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$34,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
49,045KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KM8JCCA18NU029035
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crimson Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L390
- Mileage 49,045 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Ex-lease!
Compare at $36049 - Our Price is just $34999!
This Hyundai Tucson questions every detail. This 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2022 Hyundai Tucson was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this 2022 Hyundai Tucson is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today.This SUV has 49,045 kms. It's crimson red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Tucson Hybrid's trim level is Luxury. This Tucson Hybrid Luxury offers heated and cooled leather seats below a gorgeous sunroof to provide a truly luxurious experience. A power liftgate, heated steering wheel, remote start, proximity keyless entry, and proximity cargo access offer cutting edge convenience for the modern family. Stay connected with touchscreen infotainment including a Bose Premium Audio system, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and a hands free Bluetooth phone system. A comprehensive safety suite including lane keep assist, collision avoidance assist, blind spot assist, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, and a rear view camera helps you stay safe on those long family adventures.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Compare at $36049 - Our Price is just $34999!
This Hyundai Tucson questions every detail. This 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2022 Hyundai Tucson was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this 2022 Hyundai Tucson is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today.This SUV has 49,045 kms. It's crimson red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Tucson Hybrid's trim level is Luxury. This Tucson Hybrid Luxury offers heated and cooled leather seats below a gorgeous sunroof to provide a truly luxurious experience. A power liftgate, heated steering wheel, remote start, proximity keyless entry, and proximity cargo access offer cutting edge convenience for the modern family. Stay connected with touchscreen infotainment including a Bose Premium Audio system, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and a hands free Bluetooth phone system. A comprehensive safety suite including lane keep assist, collision avoidance assist, blind spot assist, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, and a rear view camera helps you stay safe on those long family adventures.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2024 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline - Certified 9,678 KM $36,998 + tax & lic
2021 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury 78,752 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Cadillac XT6 Sport SPORT, AWD, 6 PASSENGER, NAV, TECH PACKAGE 18,300 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$34,999
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid