Ex-lease!

Compare at $36049 - Our Price is just $34999!

This Hyundai Tucson questions every detail. This 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This 2022 Hyundai Tucson was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this 2022 Hyundai Tucson is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today.This SUV has 49,045 kms. Its crimson red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Tucson Hybrids trim level is Luxury. This Tucson Hybrid Luxury offers heated and cooled leather seats below a gorgeous sunroof to provide a truly luxurious experience. A power liftgate, heated steering wheel, remote start, proximity keyless entry, and proximity cargo access offer cutting edge convenience for the modern family. Stay connected with touchscreen infotainment including a Bose Premium Audio system, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and a hands free Bluetooth phone system. A comprehensive safety suite including lane keep assist, collision avoidance assist, blind spot assist, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, and a rear view camera helps you stay safe on those long family adventures.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

49,045 KM

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Luxury - Ex-lease

2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Luxury - Ex-lease

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
49,045KM
VIN KM8JCCA18NU029035

  • Exterior Colour Crimson Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L390
  • Mileage 49,045 KM

Ex-lease!

Compare at $36049 - Our Price is just $34999!

This Hyundai Tucson questions every detail. This 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This 2022 Hyundai Tucson was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this 2022 Hyundai Tucson is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today.This SUV has 49,045 kms. It's crimson red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Tucson Hybrid's trim level is Luxury. This Tucson Hybrid Luxury offers heated and cooled leather seats below a gorgeous sunroof to provide a truly luxurious experience. A power liftgate, heated steering wheel, remote start, proximity keyless entry, and proximity cargo access offer cutting edge convenience for the modern family. Stay connected with touchscreen infotainment including a Bose Premium Audio system, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and a hands free Bluetooth phone system. A comprehensive safety suite including lane keep assist, collision avoidance assist, blind spot assist, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, and a rear view camera helps you stay safe on those long family adventures.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid