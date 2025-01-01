$29,998+ taxes & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Luxury - Cooled Seats
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Luxury - Cooled Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$29,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
94,525KM
VIN KM8JCCA19NU023440
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Amazon Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 94,525 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Android Auto!
Highways, byways, urban sprawls, and remote expanses, this 2022 Hyundai Tucson does it all with ease and grace. This 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This 2022 Hyundai Tucson was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this 2022 Hyundai Tucson is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today.This SUV has 94,525 kms. It's amazon grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 226HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tucson Hybrid's trim level is Luxury. This Tucson Hybrid Luxury offers heated and cooled leather seats below a gorgeous sunroof to provide a truly luxurious experience. A power liftgate, heated steering wheel, remote start, proximity keyless entry, and proximity cargo access offer cutting edge convenience for the modern family. Stay connected with touchscreen infotainment including a Bose Premium Audio system, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and a hands free Bluetooth phone system. A comprehensive safety suite including lane keep assist, collision avoidance assist, blind spot assist, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, and a rear view camera helps you stay safe on those long family adventures. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $209.71 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.

Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Cooled Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Interior
Tachometer
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Selective service internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Dark chrome grille
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Lane Keep Assist
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Rain sensing front wipers
Piano black center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
4 door
Premium Audio
chrome accessories
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Surround Audio
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Wheel Diameter: 19
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Electric power steering
Clock: In-radio display
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,052 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.6 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 983 mm
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Fuel Capacity: 52 L
Gross vehicle weight: 2,205 kg
Rear Hip Room: 1,369 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,385 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,422 mm
Overall Length: 4,630 mm
Overall Width: 1,865 mm
Front Head Room: 968 mm
Curb weight: 1,690 kg
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Overall height: 1,685 mm
Wheelbase: 2,755 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Front Shoulder Room: 1,464 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,050 mm
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Fuel Consumption: City: 6.3 L/100 km
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
4 USB ports
Proximity Keyless Entry
Rear Collision Mitigation : Rear Cross Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)
Parking Distance Warning - Reverse (PDW-R) Rear Reverse Sensing System
BlueLink Connected Car System (3-year complimentary subscription
Max Cargo Capacity : 2,108 L
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Wireless Mirroring
Dash Trim : Piano black/metal-look
Remote Engine Start : Remote start - keyfob and smart device (subscription required)
Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Trim
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
LED Low/High Beam Reflector Headlights
Electric Motor Battery Type : Lithium ion (Li-ion)
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
$29,998
+ taxes & licensing>
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid