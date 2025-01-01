$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Luxury - Cooled Seats
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Luxury - Cooled Seats
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
Used
73,959KM
VIN KM8JCCA16NU011729
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,959 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Android Auto!
This 2022 Hyundai Tucson was built for modern adventure. This 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid is for sale today.
This 2022 Hyundai Tucson was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this 2022 Hyundai Tucson is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today.This SUV has 73,959 kms. It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 226HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tucson Hybrid's trim level is Luxury. This Tucson Hybrid Luxury offers heated and cooled leather seats below a gorgeous sunroof to provide a truly luxurious experience. A power liftgate, heated steering wheel, remote start, proximity keyless entry, and proximity cargo access offer cutting edge convenience for the modern family. Stay connected with touchscreen infotainment including a Bose Premium Audio system, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and a hands free Bluetooth phone system. A comprehensive safety suite including lane keep assist, collision avoidance assist, blind spot assist, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, and a rear view camera helps you stay safe on those long family adventures. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated (3-Steps) & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support
BlueLink Connected Car System (3-year complimentary subscription Tracker System
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) w/stop-and-go capability
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Dark chrome grille
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Wheels: 19" x 7.5J Aluminum
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Dark Chrome Bumper Insert
Tires: 235/55R19 All-Season
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Dark Chrome Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Parking Distance Warning - Reverse (PDW-R) Rear Parking Sensors
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) w/Pedestrian and Cyclist & Junction-Turning Detection
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Rear View Monitor (RVM) Back-Up Camera
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.32 Axle Ratio
Hybrid Electric Motor
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,205 kgs (4,861 lbs)
52 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 1.6L Turbo GDI DOHC I4 -inc: continuously variable valve duration and engine idle stop and go
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Drive Mode Select (DMS) controlling transmission response and button-type Shift-by-Wire (SBW) w/paddle shifters
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery 1.49 kWh Capacity
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
8 speakers
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
chrome accessories
Proximity Keyless Entry
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid