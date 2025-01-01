$28,985+ taxes & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Luxury - $187 B/W
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Luxury - $187 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$28,985
+ taxes & licensing
Used
97,000KM
VIN KM8JCCA10NU034116
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 97,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Proximity Keyless Entry, Chrome Accessories, Aluminum Wheels
Compare at $29855 - Our Price is just $28985!
This 2022 Hyundai Tucson is the defining answer to what makes an SUV great. This 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid is for sale today.
This 2022 Hyundai Tucson was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this 2022 Hyundai Tucson is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today.This SUV has 97,000 kms. It's red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 226HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tucson Hybrid's trim level is Luxury. This Tucson Hybrid Luxury offers heated and cooled leather seats below a gorgeous sunroof to provide a truly luxurious experience. A power liftgate, heated steering wheel, remote start, proximity keyless entry, and proximity cargo access offer cutting edge convenience for the modern family. Stay connected with touchscreen infotainment including a Bose Premium Audio system, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and a hands free Bluetooth phone system. A comprehensive safety suite including lane keep assist, collision avoidance assist, blind spot assist, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, and a rear view camera helps you stay safe on those long family adventures.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $186.43 with $2899 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid