Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Proximity Keyless Entry, Chrome Accessories, Aluminum Wheels</b><br> <br> Compare at $29855 - Our Price is just $28985! <br> <br> This 2022 Hyundai Tucson is the defining answer to what makes an SUV great. This 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid is for sale today. <br> <br>This 2022 Hyundai Tucson was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this 2022 Hyundai Tucson is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today.This SUV has 97,000 kms. Its red in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=7V9hFMZBOQPIS0oRvbnVsdXbvz0l05Bx target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 226HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Tucson Hybrids trim level is Luxury. This Tucson Hybrid Luxury offers heated and cooled leather seats below a gorgeous sunroof to provide a truly luxurious experience. A power liftgate, heated steering wheel, remote start, proximity keyless entry, and proximity cargo access offer cutting edge convenience for the modern family. Stay connected with touchscreen infotainment including a Bose Premium Audio system, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and a hands free Bluetooth phone system. A comprehensive safety suite including lane keep assist, collision avoidance assist, blind spot assist, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, and a rear view camera helps you stay safe on those long family adventures. <br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$186.43</b> with $2899 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

97,000 KM

Details Description

$28,985

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Luxury - $187 B/W

Watch This Vehicle
13163506

2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Luxury - $187 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$28,985

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
97,000KM
VIN KM8JCCA10NU034116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Proximity Keyless Entry, Chrome Accessories, Aluminum Wheels

Compare at $29855 - Our Price is just $28985!

This 2022 Hyundai Tucson is the defining answer to what makes an SUV great. This 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid is for sale today.

This 2022 Hyundai Tucson was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this 2022 Hyundai Tucson is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today.This SUV has 97,000 kms. It's red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 226HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Tucson Hybrid's trim level is Luxury. This Tucson Hybrid Luxury offers heated and cooled leather seats below a gorgeous sunroof to provide a truly luxurious experience. A power liftgate, heated steering wheel, remote start, proximity keyless entry, and proximity cargo access offer cutting edge convenience for the modern family. Stay connected with touchscreen infotainment including a Bose Premium Audio system, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and a hands free Bluetooth phone system. A comprehensive safety suite including lane keep assist, collision avoidance assist, blind spot assist, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, and a rear view camera helps you stay safe on those long family adventures.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $186.43 with $2899 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2023 Cadillac XT5 Sport SPORT, AWD, TECH PACKAGE, SUNROOF for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Cadillac XT5 Sport SPORT, AWD, TECH PACKAGE, SUNROOF 52,953 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Nissan Rogue SL - Low Mileage for sale in Kanata, ON
2024 Nissan Rogue SL - Low Mileage 19,130 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 Platinum for sale in Kanata, ON
2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 Platinum 99,125 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,985

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid