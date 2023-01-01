$27,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Venue
Essential - Heated Seats - Android Auto
11,127KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10109802
- Stock #: U0768
- VIN: KMHRB8A30NU138612
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Compare at $28839 - Our Price is just $27999!
A small SUV made for big city hustle, this 2022 Venue is ready to set the scene. This 2022 Hyundai Venue is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
With an amazing, urban sized footprint, plus a massive amount of cargo space, this 2022 Venue can do it all. Whether you need a grocery getter, kid hauler, or an errand runner, this 2022 Venue is ready to turn everything into an adventure. This modern Venue has a bold yet sophisticated SUV profile that radiates road presence and allows you to express your unique sense of style. This low mileage SUV has just 11,127 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 121HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Venue's trim level is Essential. This Essential Venue is loaded with all the best necessities, like heated seats that bring a touch of luxury and body colored accents for awesome style. Wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, touchscreen controls, and streaming audio keep you entertained, while automatic highbeams, remote keyless entry, ABS with brake assist, hill hold control, and a rear view camera help make your commute safer. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Touchscreen, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera, Power Seat.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
TOUCHSCREEN
