<b>Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Touchscreen, Rear View Camera, Power Seat, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Streaming Audio</b><br> <br> A forward thinking small SUV for a fast-paced life, this 2022 Venue gets the job done. This 2022 Hyundai Venue is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>With an amazing, urban sized footprint, plus a massive amount of cargo space, this 2022 Venue can do it all. Whether you need a grocery getter, kid hauler, or an errand runner, this 2022 Venue is ready to turn everything into an adventure. This modern Venue has a bold yet sophisticated SUV profile that radiates road presence and allows you to express your unique sense of style. This SUV has 54,072 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Venues trim level is Preferred. This Preferred Venue adds an impressive safety suite including active collision avoidance, lane keep assist, and blind spot monitoring, that helps you stay confident and secure on the road. Heated seats bring a touch of luxury while wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, touchscreen controls, and streaming audio keep you entertained in a connected cabin. Automatic highbeams, remote keyless entry, ABS with brake assist, hill hold control, and a rear view camera help make your commute safer.<br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2022 Hyundai Venue

54,072 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Venue

PREFERRED

2022 Hyundai Venue

PREFERRED

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
54,072KM
VIN KMHRC8A39NU150125

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,072 KM

Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Touchscreen, Rear View Camera, Power Seat, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Streaming Audio

A forward thinking small SUV for a fast-paced life, this 2022 Venue gets the job done. This 2022 Hyundai Venue is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

With an amazing, urban sized footprint, plus a massive amount of cargo space, this 2022 Venue can do it all. Whether you need a grocery getter, kid hauler, or an errand runner, this 2022 Venue is ready to turn everything into an adventure. This modern Venue has a bold yet sophisticated SUV profile that radiates road presence and allows you to express your unique sense of style. This SUV has 54,072 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Venue's trim level is Preferred. This Preferred Venue adds an impressive safety suite including active collision avoidance, lane keep assist, and blind spot monitoring, that helps you stay confident and secure on the road. Heated seats bring a touch of luxury while wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, touchscreen controls, and streaming audio keep you entertained in a connected cabin. Automatic highbeams, remote keyless entry, ABS with brake assist, hill hold control, and a rear view camera help make your commute safer.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2022 Hyundai Venue