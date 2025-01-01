$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Venue
Ultimate w/Denim Interior
2022 Hyundai Venue
Ultimate w/Denim Interior
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
29,869KM
VIN KMHRC8A34NU187129
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U1008
- Mileage 29,869 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
A small SUV made for big city hustle, this 2022 Venue is ready to set the scene. This 2022 Hyundai Venue is for sale today.
With an amazing, urban sized footprint, plus a massive amount of cargo space, this 2022 Venue can do it all. Whether you need a grocery getter, kid hauler, or an errand runner, this 2022 Venue is ready to turn everything into an adventure. This modern Venue has a bold yet sophisticated SUV profile that radiates road presence and allows you to express your unique sense of style. This low mileage SUV has just 29,869 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Venue's trim level is Ultimate w/Denim Interior. This Ultimate Venue adds stunning style with a denim interior, sunroof, chrome grille, and aluminum wheels while navigation, lane keep assist, blind spot warning, a proximity key with push button start, remote start, and collision avoidance assist make every drive safer. Heated seats bring a touch of luxury while wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, touchscreen controls, and streaming audio keep you entertained in a connected cabin. Automatic highbeams, remote keyless entry, ABS with brake assist, hill hold control, and a rear view camera help make your commute easier.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
2022 Hyundai Venue