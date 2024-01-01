Menu
Dilawri Jeep Dodge Chrysler Ram takes pride in providing you with a great automotive buying experience and an ongoing service relationship. No credit? New credit? Bad credit or Good credit? We finance all our vehicles OAC. Cant find what your looking for? To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.dilawrichrysler.com/chrysler-jeep-dodge-ram-dealer-ottawa/finance-cars Let us find you the perfect vehicle. Call us today (613)523-9951 or stop by the dealership. We are located at 370 West Hunt Club rd. Ottawa, ON K2E 1A5 and online at www.dilawrichrysler.com

2022 Jeep Cherokee

$48,280

+ tax & licensing
2022 Jeep Cherokee

TRAILHAWK ELITE 4X4

2022 Jeep Cherokee

TRAILHAWK ELITE 4X4

Dilawri Chrysler

370 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-801-0278

$48,280

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 1C4PJMBX1ND532385

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour BLK NAPPA LTH-FACED FRONT
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Garage door transmitter
Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Trailer Sway Control
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Skid Plates
REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Trim

Leather upholstery

Seating

MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Trailer Hitch Receiver
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Audio memory
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Number of Valves: 24
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Rear seats: split-bench
Fuel economy highway: 9.7L/100 km
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Turning radius: 5.8m (19.0')
Ramp breakover angle: 23 deg
Approach angle: 30 deg
Tires: all-terrain
Speakers: 10
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs)
Engine displacement: 3.2 L
Manual-shift auto: AUTOSTICK
Departure angle: 32 deg
Fuel tank capacity: 59.8L
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Payload: 454kg (1,000lbs)
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Power 2-way passenger lumbar support
Configurable
Wheel size: 17
Speaker type: Alpine
Exterior parking camera rear: ParkView yes
Emergency communication system: SiriusXM Guardian
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Power moonroof: CommandView
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear shoulder room: 1,400mm (55.1)
Front hiproom: 1,367mm (53.8)
Ground clearance (max): 267mm (10.5)
Transmission: 9 speed automatic
Front legroom: 1,044mm (41.1)
Rear legroom: 1,024mm (40.3)
Rear headroom: 978mm (38.5)
Rear hiproom: 1,267mm (49.9)
Front shoulder room: 1,463mm (57.6)
Fuel economy combined: 11.5L/100 km
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Front headroom: 964mm (38.0)
Lane departure: Lane Keep Assist active
Blind spot: Blind Spot Detection warning
Primary LCD size: 8.4
Horsepower: 271hp @ 6,500RPM
Torque: 239 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
GVWR: 2,495kg (5,500lbs)
Exterior body width: 1,902mm (74.9)
Exterior height: 1,722mm (67.8)
Front tires: 245/65TR17.0
Rear tires: 245/65TR17.0
Engine bore x stroke: 91.0mm x 83.0mm (3.58 x 3.27)
Compression ratio: 10.70 to 1
Engine torque: 239 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Engine horsepower: 271hp @ 6,500RPM
Internet access capable: 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot
Tracker system: SiriusXM Guardian
Ground clearance (min): 221mm (8.7)
Fuel economy city: 12.9L/100 km
Curb weight: 1,928kg (4,250lbs)
Wheelbase: 2,720mm (107.1)
Passenger volume: 3,625L (128.0 cu.ft.)
Parking sensors: ParkSense rear
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Seat Upholstery: leather Nappa
Rear collision: Rear Cross-Path Detection warning
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Engine litres: 3.2L
Remote engine start: keyfob and smart device (subscription required)
Forward collision: Forward Collision Warning w/Active Braking mitigation
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Moonroof sunshade: power
Exterior length: 4,646mm (182.9)
Interior rear cargo volume: 731 L (26 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,549 L (55 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dilawri Chrysler

Dilawri Chrysler

370 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-801-0278

$48,280

+ taxes & licensing

Dilawri Chrysler

613-801-0278

2022 Jeep Cherokee