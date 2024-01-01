Menu
Dilawri Jeep Dodge Chrysler Ram takes pride in providing you with a great automotive buying experience and an ongoing service relationship. No credit? New credit? Bad credit or Good credit? We finance all our vehicles OAC. Cant find what your looking for? To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.dilawrichrysler.com/chrysler-jeep-dodge-ram-dealer-ottawa/finance-cars Let us find you the perfect vehicle. Call us today (613)523-9951 or stop by the dealership. We are located at 370 West Hunt Club rd. Ottawa, ON K2E 1A5 and online at www.dilawrichrysler.com

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$76,825

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4xe Trailhawk 4x4

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4xe Trailhawk 4x4

Dilawri Chrysler

370 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-801-0278

$76,825

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN 1C4RJYC66N8734959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 19487
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Garage door transmitter

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Skid Plates
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Adaptive suspension
Transmission: 8 speed automatic

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Trailer Sway Control
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Trim

Leather upholstery

Seating

MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

turn-by-turn navigation directions

Additional Features

Trailer Hitch Receiver
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Audio memory
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Compression Ratio: 10.00 To 1
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Number of valves: 16
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Rear seats: split-bench
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Auto-levelling suspension
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Turning radius: 5.8m (19.0')
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
Tires: all-terrain
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Speakers: 10
Towing capacity: 2,722kg (6,000lbs)
Rear cargo: power liftgate
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Ramp breakover angle: 22 deg
Departure angle: 30 deg
Approach angle: 36 deg
Wireless phone connectivity: uconnect w/Bluetooth
GVWR: 3,130kg (6,900lbs)
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Power 4-way passenger lumbar support
Configurable
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera front
Front headroom: 1,013mm (39.9)
Speaker type: Alpine
Power/Regen
Traction Battery Level
Remote engine start: keyfob
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear legroom: 970mm (38.2)
Front legroom: 1,049mm (41.3)
Blind spot: Blind Spot Detection warning
Primary LCD size: 8.4
Rear shoulder room: 1,473mm (58.0)
Rear tires: 265/60TR18.0
Front tires: 265/60TR18.0
Internet access capable: 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot
Horsepower: 270hp @ 5,250RPM
Torque: 295 lb.-ft. @ 3,000RPM
Engine torque: 295 lb.-ft. @ 3,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 270hp @ 5,250RPM
Limited slip differential: electro-mechanical
Rear hiproom: 1,430mm (56.3)
Engine bore x stroke: 84.0mm x 90.0mm (3.31 x 3.54)
Exterior height: 1,801mm (70.9)
Rear headroom: 1,001mm (39.4)
Fuel economy highway: 4.2L/100 km
Exterior body width: 1,969mm (77.5)
Parking sensors: ParkSense rear
Traction battery warranty: 96 months/160,000km
Front hiproom: 1,458mm (57.4)
Hybrid traction battery all electric range: 42 km
Forward collision: Forward Collision Warning-Plus mitigation
Appearance: digital/analog
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L
Lane departure: Active Lane Management active
Rear collision: Cross Path Detection mitigation
Front shoulder room: 1,504mm (59.2)
Fuel tank capacity: 71.2L
Seat Upholstery: simulated suede/leather
Ground clearance (min): 277mm (10.9)
Electric motor horsepower: 44hp @ RPM
Hybrid system net power: 375hp @ 5,250RPM
Hybrid electric powertrain type: PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle)
Fuel economy equivalent measure
Brakes regenerative
Charge port door: mechanical
Alternator hybrid electric motor
Starter hybrid electric motor
Acoustic pedestrian protection
Electric motor 1 torque: 39 lb.-ft.
Fuel economy (Alternate 1) fuel type: electric
Hybrid traction battery voltage: 400
Hybrid traction battery number of cells: 96
Electric motor 2 torque: 134 hp
Hybrid system net power torque: 470 lb.-ft.
Electric motor 2 torque: 181 lb.-ft.
Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go
Hybrid traction battery onboard charger (kW): 7.2
Powertrain number of motors: 2
Smart device integration: Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Exterior parking camera rear: ParkView w/Trailer Hitch Zoom yes
Exterior length: 4,915mm (193.5)
Wheelbase: 2,964mm (116.7)
Passenger volume: 4,095L (144.6 cu.ft.)
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Payload: 522kg (1,150lbs)
Interior rear cargo volume: 1,068 L (38 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 2,005 L (71 cu.ft.)
Hybrid traction battery type: lithium ion (Li-ion)
Hybrid traction battery charge time (hrs) @ 240VAC: 2.0
Hybrid traction battery gross capacity (kWh): 17
Ground clearance (max): 335mm (13.2)
Fuel economy city: 4.1L/100 km
Fuel economy combined: 4.2Le/100Km
Hybrid traction battery electric + ICE total range: 708 km
Curb weight: 2,506kg (5,524lbs)

Dilawri Chrysler

Dilawri Chrysler

370 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-801-0278

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee