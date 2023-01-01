Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Kia EV6

1,779 KM

Details Description Features

$72,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$72,995

+ taxes & licensing

Kia on Hunt Club

Contact Seller
2022 Kia EV6

2022 Kia EV6

AWD Long Range w/GT-Line Pkg 1

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Kia EV6

AWD Long Range w/GT-Line Pkg 1

Location

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

  1. 9623185
  2. 9623185
  3. 9623185
  4. 9623185
  5. 9623185
  6. 9623185
  7. 9623185
  8. 9623185
  9. 9623185
  10. 9623185
  11. 9623185
  12. 9623185
  13. 9623185
  14. 9623185
Contact Seller

$72,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
1,779KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9623185
  • Stock #: K1873
  • VIN: KNDC4DLC6N5067811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K1873
  • Mileage 1,779 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy your next PRE-OWNED vehicle At Kia on Hunt Club? Our vehicles are ALWAYS ready to show, in more ways than one. They are: Presented in a Bright, Clean & Heated INDOOR SHOWROOM for your convenience. Flawlessly Detailed & Reconditioned. Fully inspected based on our Kia On Hunt Club 135 Point Inspection process. Saftied to exacting MTO standards. Then and only then, driven by our Used Car Manager to confirm that it's ready to become part of your family. Our Sales staff are trained specifically to help each and every pre-owned vehicle buyer with their own unique needs and desires Our Selection is second to none, we have Cars, Trucks, SUV's, Crossovers & we have vehicles for every budget too. Our finance options are extensive and we can help anybody get into a vehicle, good credit or bad. Don't see what your looking for! Submit a vehicle locate request directly to me and I will make it my personal mission to find exactly what your looking for. Tony Chalhoub, Used Car Manager tony@kiaonhuntclub.com

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Sport steering wheel
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Perimeter/approach lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Bodyside mouldings
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: power liftgate
1st row LCD monitors: 2
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Power 2-way passenger lumbar support
Configurable
Wheel size: 19
Power/Regen
Traction Battery Level
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Traffic sign information
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Exterior height: 1,545mm (60.8)
Rear headroom: 965mm (38.0)
Drive type: all-wheel
Front shoulder room: 1,468mm (57.8)
Front tires: 235/55HR19.0
Rear tires: 235/55HR19.0
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Exterior body width: 1,890mm (74.4)
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) active
Exterior length: 4,695mm (184.8)
Speaker type: Meridian
Front hiproom: 1,394mm (54.9)
Transmission: 1 speed automatic
Wheelbase: 2,900mm (114.2)
Rear legroom: 990mm (39.0)
Recommended fuel: Electric
Fuel economy highway: 2.5Le/100Km
Fuel economy combined: 2.2Le/100Km
Front legroom: 1,078mm (42.4)
Compressor: Not Available
Rear hiproom: 1,352mm (53.2)
Fuel economy city: 2.0Le/100Km
Exterior parking camera rear: Surround View Monitor (SVM) yes
Exterior parking camera front: Surround View Monitor (SVM) yes
Appearance: digital
Ground clearance (min): 150mm (5.9)
Emergency communication system: 911 Connect
Seat Upholstery: leatherette
Blind spot: Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) active
Primary LCD size: 12.3
Passenger volume: 2,917L (103.0 cu.ft.)
Turning radius: 5.8m (19.1')
Hybrid electric powertrain type: BEV (battery electric vehicle)
Engine location: front and rear
Pedestrian detection: prevention
Fuel economy fuel type: electric
Hybrid traction battery charge time (hrs) - 50kW DC fast charge: 1
Fuel economy equivalent measure
Brakes regenerative
Preconditioning
Hybrid traction battery DC fast charge connector: SAE CCS
Acoustic pedestrian protection
Charge port door: power
Hybrid traction battery type: lithium polymer
Exterior parking camera left: Surround View Monitor (SVM) / Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM) yes
Exterior parking camera right: Surround View Monitor (SVM) / Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM) yes
GVWR: 2,520kg (5,556lbs)
Remote engine start: keyfob and smart device (subscription required)
Powertrain number of motors: 2
Parking sensors: Parking Distance Warning - Forward & Reverse (PDW-F&R) front and rear
Hybrid/electric system compone warranty: 96 months/150,000km
Display blind spot view: Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM) left and right
Doors front cargo: manual
Traction battery bidirectional capability
Traction battery warranty: 96 months/150,000km
Forward collision: Forward Collision Avoidance (FCA - JX) - Junction Crossing / Forward Collision Avoidance (FCA - LO/LS) - Lane Change Oncoming/Side mitigation w/cross traffic
Adaptive Cruise Control: Smart Cruise Control - Machine Learning (SCC-ML)
Hybrid traction battery voltage: 697
Hybrid traction battery power output (kW): 253
Hybrid traction battery capacity (Ah): 111.2
Hybrid traction battery onboard charger (kW): 10.9
Hybrid traction battery charge time (hrs) @ 120V: 68.0
Hybrid traction battery charge time (hrs) @ 240V: 8.4
Hybrid traction battery peak DC fast charge rate (kW): 240.0
Hybrid traction battery peak DC fast charge time (minutes): 18
Horsepower: 320hp @ RPM
Torque: 446 lb.-ft. @ RPM
Hybrid traction battery capacity (kWh): 77
Hybrid traction battery all electric range: 441 km
Rear collision: Parking Collision Avoidance-Assist - Reverse (PCA-R) mitigation
Tracker system: Kia Connect - Stolen Vehicle Recovery
Engine horsepower: 320hp @ RPM
Engine torque: 446 lb.-ft. @ RPM
Curb weight: 2,114kg (4,661lbs)
Towing capacity: 2,300kg (5,071lbs)
Front headroom: 934mm (36.8)
Interior front cargo volume: 24 L (1 cu.ft.)
Rear shoulder room: 1,413mm (55.6)
Interior cargo volume: 690 L (24 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,322 L (47 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kia on Hunt Club

2022 Kia EV6 AWD Lon...
 1,779 KM
$72,995 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Soul 5DR WG...
 97,894 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic
2016 Subaru XV Cross...
 159,998 KM
$19,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kia on Hunt Club

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kia on Hunt Club

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5
Quick Links
Directions Inventory