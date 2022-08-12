Menu
2022 Kia Seltos

3,102 KM

Details Description Features

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Kia on Hunt Club

613-688-6000

2022 Kia Seltos

2022 Kia Seltos

SX Turbo w/Burgundy Interior

2022 Kia Seltos

SX Turbo w/Burgundy Interior

Location

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-6000

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

3,102KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8978542
  Stock #: K1845
  VIN: KNDETCA23N7345083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K1845
  • Mileage 3,102 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy your next PRE-OWNED vehicle At Kia on Hunt Club? Our vehicles are ALWAYS ready to show, in more ways than one. They are: Presented in a Bright, Clean & Heated INDOOR SHOWROOM for your convenience. Flawlessly Detailed & Reconditioned. Fully inspected based on our Kia On Hunt Club 135 Point Inspection process. Saftied to exacting MTO standards. Then and only then, driven by our Used Car Manager to confirm that it's ready to become part of your family. Our Sales staff are trained specifically to help each and every pre-owned vehicle buyer with their own unique needs and desires Our Selection is second to none, we have Cars, Trucks, SUV's, Crossovers & we have vehicles for every budget too. Our finance options are extensive and we can help anybody get into a vehicle, good credit or bad. Don't see what your looking for! Submit a vehicle locate request directly to me and I will make it my personal mission to find exactly what your looking for. Tony Chalhoub, Used Car Manager tony@kiaonhuntclub.com

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Sport steering wheel
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
POWER MOONROOF
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Compression Ratio: 10.00 To 1
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
Bumpers: body-colour
Engine displacement: 1.6 L
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Speakers: 8
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Fuel economy city: 9.4L/100 km
Departure angle: 28 deg
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine horsepower: 175hp @ 6,000RPM
Horsepower: 175hp @ 6,000RPM
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Approach angle: 28 deg
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy highway: 7.9L/100 km
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Configurable
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
Speaker type: Bose
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Traffic sign information
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Front legroom: 1,051mm (41.4)
Rear shoulder room: 1,395mm (54.9)
Rear legroom: 965mm (38.0)
Ground clearance (min): 185mm (7.3)
Rear hiproom: 1,240mm (48.8)
Drive type: all-wheel
Engine bore x stroke: 77.0mm x 85.4mm (3.03 x 3.36)
Exterior body width: 1,800mm (70.9)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Primary LCD size: 10.3
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) active
Front tires: 235/45HR18.0
Rear tires: 235/45HR18.0
Front hiproom: 1,347mm (53.0)
Exterior height: 1,630mm (64.2)
Fuel economy combined: 8.7L/100 km
Torque: 195 lb.-ft. @ 1,500RPM
Transmission: 7 speed automatic with auto-shift
Engine torque: 195 lb.-ft. @ 1,500RPM
Exterior length: 4,370mm (172.0)
Front shoulder room: 1,409mm (55.5)
Rear headroom: 975mm (38.4)
Wheelbase: 2,630mm (103.5)
Front headroom: 977mm (38.5)
Tracker system: UVO Intelligence
Emergency communication system: UVO Intelligence
Appearance: digital/analog
Adaptive Cruise Control: Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go (SCC w/S&G)
Blind spot: Blind-Spot Collision Avoid Assist (BSCA) active
Engine litres: 1.6L
Forward collision: Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) mitigation
Seat Upholstery: leatherette SOFINO
Curb weight: 1,505kg (3,317lbs)
GVWR: 1,926kg (4,245lbs)
Interior cargo volume: 752 L (27 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,778 L (63 cu.ft.)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Sunroof sunshade: manual
Rear collision: Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance (RCCA) mitigation
Remote engine start: keyfob and smart device (subscription required)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Kia on Hunt Club

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

